5 Fun Ways To Shop On The Amazon App

Amazon recently launched a new feature through its mobile app: a TikTok-like in-app feed called Inspire that contains content related to your shopping interests and browsing activity on the platform. Whether you're on the app for a specific purchase or are just virtually window shopping, this is a great way to explore products on the site that you otherwise would never have come across on your own. Here's how to utilize the feature:

Launch the Amazon Shopping app. Make sure you're logged into your account. Hit the lightbulb icon located in the bottom edge of the screen.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

This should launch a feed of photos and short-form video clips showcasing items that can be bought on Amazon. Video posts will play in a loop until you swipe up or down on the screen to view a new entry. You can tap the heart icon if you like the post or hit the three-dot icon and choose "Not interested" — doing so should improve Inspire's recommendation algorithm.

At the bottom of every Inspire entry, you should see thumbnails of any product mentioned in the post. When you tap one, it should bring up its respective product page on Amazon. You can immediately hit "Add to Cart" to purchase the item or "See all details" to read its product description and go through any accumulated reviews.

The Inspire tab should be available on the Amazon Shopping app right on the main feed's bottom navigation bar — unfortunately, it cannot be accessed via the desktop platform — but based on recent testing of the feature, it seems to be only visible on iOS devices. If you own an Android mobile device and can't find the lightbulb icon, you may need to wait for a new update to get the feature.