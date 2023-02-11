Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Inspire

Of all the global tech giants –- Apple, Google, Meta, and so on – an unbiased observer might think the last to get on the TikTok-style micro video bandwagon would be Amazon. Amazon's primary business, after all, is the sale of actual things, as opposed to apps, data, or advertising minutes. While Amazon certainly makes money from original content, its wheelhouse is still sending stuff to people with the minimum possible overhead. As Investopedia reports, Amazon is still fundamentally a mail-order retail company with a sideline in content.

And yet! Amazon has officially joined the Not-Quite-TikTok Club, right alongside YouTube Shorts and Meta's Reels on Facebook and Instagram. The House of Bezos is bringing a platform called "Inspire." Inspire is laser-focused on Amazon's core business, mixing bite-sized original content with copious purchase links for retail wares.

Amazon Inspire is already available on iOS and Android as a feature of the Amazon Shopping app. As to what it is, does, and means for the retail giant's future, read on.