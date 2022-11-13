Here's What You Need To Do Before Selling Your Android Phone

While the resale value for Android phones certainly isn't as favorable as the likes of iPhones, there's no reason you shouldn't get back at least some of the cash you dumped into your last-gen Galaxy device. The used smartphone market is not only a way to recoup some of the expense of an unused device, it also helps reduce e-waste — which has never been more necessary. Although resale — or even handing a used device down to a child, friend, or relative — is certainly worth it, the amount of mission-critical information we store on our devices can make them a bit of a security hazard.

Between online banking information, saved passwords, sensitive emails, and potentially even work information (that could lead to legal repercussions if it falls into the wrong hands), it's paramount that you wipe your phone completely before it goes to its new home. Fortunately, Android phones come with a built-in factory reset, and there's even a feature to make sure that the data is well and truly gone and cannot be recovered. You have to be careful, as improperly formatted flash memory can be recovered after erasure (via Verity Systems).