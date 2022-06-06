How To Use Your Old Android Phone As A Home Security Camera

Once you have set up Alfred on both the devices, place the old Android phone in a secure location where it will get maximum coverage of the area you want to monitor. Next, make sure you set up the old Android phone as Camera and your current device as Viewer. The option for the same is available in a drop-down menu on the top of the screen where you see either Camera or Viewer at any given time.

Alfred will prompt you to grant camera permissions on both devices. Once these permissions are approved, you can start viewing the live feed on your current device or use the Alfred WebViewer on your PC or tablet for the same. On your PC, log in to the same account used to set up Alfred on your phones. Unfortunately, you will need to set up Alfred on two mobile devices before you can use the WebViewer.

Alfred also allows you to record live feed continuously or when it detects any motion. It can also start recording automatically if the phone is moved. Besides video, Alfred can also record audio — assuming your old Android device is up to the task.

Lastly, before you head out of your home, make sure you connect your old Android phone to a power source like a wall adapter or external battery. This will prevent the continued use of your old Android phone's camera from draining its battery. On that note, if you're considering using an old device with a dangerously fat battery, think twice! Old batteries can be dangerous.