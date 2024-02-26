4 Things To Know Before Upgrading Your Mobile Device With T-Mobile
Tech gadgets, including smartphones, are continuously evolving to offer users cutting-edge features and improved performance. Although there's no denying that improved battery life, a better resolution and display specs, and new technological innovations in your mobile device can come in handy, it's not always economical to purchase a cell phone each time a new and interesting feature drops.
Fortunately, T-Mobile's plans, which include mobile device upgrades as part of the program, can be a great solution for people who want to stay up-to-date on the latest smartphone tech without breaking the bank.
With options like T-Mobile JUMP!, Yearly Upgrade, and JUMP! On Demand, you can switch to a new device frequently without incurring the burden of paying the full retail price.
Switching to T-Mobile also offers you a range of additional perks, from freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays to its extensive 5G network and more.
So, if you're considering switching to a T-Mobile plan and upgrading your mobile device at an affordable cost, this article will cover your options. If you decide that T-Mobile is the way to go, you can get started with the process online or through your local store.
Lease a new cell phone with JUMP! On Demand
JUMP! On Demand allows new and current postpaid customers to lease a mobile device for as little as $0 down. Currently, T-Mobile offers many of the latest flagship devices, from OnePlus to Samsung to iPhone models, for leasing to JUMP! On Demand customers as part of this plan.
While several cell phone models have a $0 down payment, some devices may require a small upfront fee. However, you can opt for this plan and start leasing devices regardless of your credit score.
The most notable highlight of this plan is that you get to swap out your leased device for a new one once a month. While you don't have to upgrade your phone this frequently, T-Mobile requires a 30-day interval between device swaps.
This flexible option allows you to try out new Apple and Android smartphones without having to commit indefinitely to a particular model. It can be a great way to test out several phones in a short interval.
If you enjoy using a particular phone, you can pay it off in nine months after the lease tenure. The best part about this nine-month installment plan is that all your payments are interest-free, which means you won't incur any additional charges beyond the device's retail price.
To upgrade to a JUMP! On Demand plan and start leasing the latest smartphones, visit your local T-Mobile store or reach a T-Mobile representative by calling 1-800-T-MOBILE.
Upgrade with the JUMP! plan
T-Mobile's JUMP! plan allows you to upgrade to a better device as long as you're trading in your current eligible device. One of the highlights of JUMP! is that it is part of T-Mobile's Protection<360> program that offers McAfee anti-virus coverage and AppleCare services in case your device is accidentally damaged, lost, or stolen.
This is a month-to-month plan, which means you'll need to pay toward the plan every month; you'll be given the option to upgrade your device after you've paid at least 50% of the cost of the device through an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). Keep in mind that you can only trade in one device at a time, either when upgrading or activating a new line of service.
To be eligible for this plan, you need a wireless service plan from T-Mobile, and the device being traded should be in good working order. You can move to this plan and upgrade your device by trading in your eligible device to a T-Mobile store or self-shipping it to a participating store.
Swap your device every year with the Yearly Upgrade program
T-Mobile's Yearly Upgrade program is a great option for people who would prefer a new device yearly. To get started with the program, you'll need to purchase a new phone in installments and make regular payments for at least six months.
Once you've covered at least half the cost of the phone via monthly payments, you can swap your device for a new model. When you make the swap, T-Mobile, under this program, will cover all the remaining payments, allowing you to take advantage of the phone deals.
If you're currently not subscribed to the Yearly Upgrade program, make sure to first sign up for an eligible plan from T-Mobile that includes the Yearly Upgrade option.
Pretty much all variants of the Go5G Next Plan offer the Yearly Benefit. To make this easy for customers, T-Mobile allows redemption of this plan at any participating T-Mobile store across the country, at T-Mobile kiosks in Costco, or through the app or website.
Just ensure you pick the right device for your needs since you'll need to use it for at least a year on this plan.
How to upgrade your phone if you're eligible
If you're on an individual or business plan and are eligible for an upgrade, you can take advantage of T-Mobile's easy device upgrade process to ensure you're always equipped with the latest smartphone.
To upgrade your device through the T-Mobile app, you only need to navigate to the home screen, select SHOP, and choose a smartphone brand. You can filter the listings further by choosing the Filter option so you only view relevant models. Once you find a phone you like, select it and customize the memory, color, and financing method.
Then, select "Upgrade" and add a recipient for the phone shipment. You can now check the device's value and trade it in or skip the trade-in process entirely. You can also opt-in or out of insurance and accessories at this point.
After that's done, review the order and select "Continue to shipping." Complete the process by making the payment, entering your first and last name, and keying in your payment details.
Similarly, if you have a T-Mobile business account, you can upgrade your device following the on-screen instructions through the T-Mobile Account Hub.