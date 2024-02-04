5 Top Rated Anti-Virus Programs To Use In 2024

Cyber threats are becoming as common as coffee spills. With most of our lives intertwined with our digital presence, staying wary of potential malware creeping in on our devices has become a high priority. While smartphones and macOS-based computers usually steer away from viruses, the same cannot be said for the most used operating system around the globe — Windows.

Owing to its popularity and flexibility, most bad actors find it lucrative to write programs that infect laptops and computers running Windows. Amongst the rise of phishing scams and other popular ways in which malware spreads, Microsoft's Defender does a great job of maintaining your system's integrity but is far from being the strongest protector.

This is where the seemingly neverending landscape of anti-virus programs comes into the picture. With a galaxy of choices, which security solution should you go for? A few factors to look for while picking an anti-virus solution include protection against ransomware, trojans, firewall attacks, and other viruses, credibility, and trust. While most of the top contenders offer similar levels of protection, here are five of the highest-rated anti-virus programs to check out in 2024.