5 Top Rated Anti-Virus Programs To Use In 2024
Cyber threats are becoming as common as coffee spills. With most of our lives intertwined with our digital presence, staying wary of potential malware creeping in on our devices has become a high priority. While smartphones and macOS-based computers usually steer away from viruses, the same cannot be said for the most used operating system around the globe — Windows.
Owing to its popularity and flexibility, most bad actors find it lucrative to write programs that infect laptops and computers running Windows. Amongst the rise of phishing scams and other popular ways in which malware spreads, Microsoft's Defender does a great job of maintaining your system's integrity but is far from being the strongest protector.
This is where the seemingly neverending landscape of anti-virus programs comes into the picture. With a galaxy of choices, which security solution should you go for? A few factors to look for while picking an anti-virus solution include protection against ransomware, trojans, firewall attacks, and other viruses, credibility, and trust. While most of the top contenders offer similar levels of protection, here are five of the highest-rated anti-virus programs to check out in 2024.
Norton AntiVirus
Norton is synonymous with online security and protection, and its comprehensive list of features makes it one of the best anti-virus apps to use in 2024. It is jam-packed with features like real-time protection, an included VPN, and cloud backup for your most important files. Available in the more premium subscriptions, the dark monitoring tool is great — but not as impressive as Norton's dedicated tool for PC gamers, which features DDoS protection and works as an all-around optimizer to ensure you don't face any slowdowns.
When it comes to options, Norton has a slew of plans to choose from. If you're looking for protection against malware and viruses for a single device, the Norton AntiVirus Plus subscription for a discounted first-year fee of $19.99 is a steal. To unlock more features like the VPN and dark web monitoring, the Norton 360 Deluxe plan at $49.99 for the first year is a great deal that offers protection for up to five devices.
Bitdefender
Defending computers from some of the most infamous viruses and cyber attacks, Bitdefender has been in the game since 2001. Aside from its advanced ransomware and firewall protection, Bitdefender's one-click optimizer tool is a godsend for freeing up space and boosting performance, especially for slower computers. Its anti-theft protection tool lets you locate a lost or stolen laptop, with options to ring an alert or wipe your device remotely. Removing malware from your Android device is also made easy with the companion Malwarebytes app available on the Play Store.
When it comes to plans and pricing, it can get quite confusing looking at Bitdefender's extensive catalog. The Antivirus Plus subscription will run you down $29.99 a year with protection for up to three devices. A big caveat with opting for Bitdefender is the exclusion of unlimited VPN data until you opt for the much pricier Premium Security pack for $79.99 per year. Every paid plan includes 200 MB of data per day, which is barely sufficient even for web browsing.
Avira
Despite not being a household name, Avira brings to the table a host of security tools to protect users from online attacks, spyware, phishing scams, and identity-related threats. The password manager is a lifesaver, not only for those who are forgetful but also for generating high-security passwords. Its Safe Shopping browser extension, available on Chrome, Opera, and Edge, also prevents you from accessing sites that are famous for promoting scams or phishing attacks.
Avira's best feature is perhaps its free plan, which still offers a plethora of anti-virus protection features but also includes a free 500 MB/month VPN that can be used to browse the web. For just $30.99 a year, though, you can protect up to 30 devices, making Avira the king of value among all anti-virus apps you can purchase. The premium subscription also offers unlimited VPN access, real-time data breach alerts, and enhanced performance tools to speed up your PC.
McAfee
Offering a suite of protection features designed to stand against a range of cyber attacks, McAfee continues to be a prominent name in the antivirus space. Apart from the usual trojan and ransomware detection tools, McAfee is also reliable against keyloggers and adware. The separate McAfee Safe Family app provides advanced parental controls such as content filtering, time limits for websites and apps, as well as location tracking. This makes it a viable option for households with young but curious minds.
Its Basic plan is great for single-device protection, which comes at an introductory first-year pricing of $29.99. For a slight bump up to $39.99 for the Essential tier, you can secure up to five devices. McAfee also has pricier Premium and Advanced subscriptions that offer a VPN, personal data cleanups, and identity monitoring alerts. Like others, McAfee is also available across platforms, so you can add protection to your iPhone or Android device, too.
Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes is a solid choice for those seeking all-around real-time protection for their devices against ransomware, trojans, and other cyber attacks. This anti-virus solution features protection against zero-day exploits and brute-force attacks. Certain malware-inducing apps are able to disable or completely uninstall your anti-virus client, which is also something Malwarebytes is immune to — all three of these goodies are exclusive to Windows, though. The Browser Guard add-on is available as an extension for Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari that scans third-party trackers from suspicious websites to automatically block them.
Coming in at a $44.99 yearly subscription fee for one device, Malwarebytes is one of the most affordable anti-virus software out there. Plans to cover up to three or five devices with the addition of a VPN also exist, starting at $59.99 per year for Standard and $79.99 for Plus. Eligible students can further avail a 50% rebate on all individual plans. For smaller businesses, Malwarebytes also has a slew of team subscriptions that allow for dynamic addition of devices.