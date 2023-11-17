5 Of The Most Common Ways Malware Is Spread (And How To Stay Protected)

The internet is a very large place filled with things both wonderful and terrible. One of the not-so-wonderful things is malware, a simple catch-all term that refers to any software with malicious intent. Unfortunately, malware is everywhere, and it's no exaggeration to say you probably narrowly escape its claws multiple times a day.

There are various different types of malware, including viruses, trojans, ransomware, worms, adware, and spyware. A lot of these are self-explanatory — ransomware holds your data to ransom, adware spams you with ads, and spyware spies on you. Viruses and worms are both types that are made to spread, and trojans disguise themselves as something legitimate.

The type of malware almost doesn't matter though — they're all bad and you don't want any of them, so what is important is understanding how it spreads, and how to avoid it.

The type of attacks you're most vulnerable to depends on who you are, what devices you use, your internet activity, and the extent of your knowledge on this subject. In this list, we're keeping it simple and covering the kind of stuff that average internet users are most susceptible to, including information to help you understand what to click and what not to click.