Shopping For A New Android? Here's How To Pick The Right Device For You

There's an unfortunate reality for Android users with small to medium-sized hands, particularly those who enjoy one-handing their phone: The vast majority of Android phones currently on the market are gigantic. The conventional wisdom, going back to how LG promoted its G2 flagship when it launched in September 2013, is that most adults should be able to comfortably hold a phone in one hand if it's 2.8 inches or less wide. As phones have grown, though, fewer and fewer handsets have come in under 2.8 inches wide, with just the base model Samsung Galaxy S flagships — as opposed to the larger + (Plus) and Ultra models — consistently being smaller while commonly stocked by carrier stores.

The difference is something you may not notice until you've spent a good bit of time with a bigger handset, so before you start narrowing down what phones you might be interested in on a feature-level basis, you should find out how wide your current phone is. If it's more than 2.8 inches wide — especially if it's more than 2.9 inches wide — and you don't have any hand, arm, shoulder, or neck pain that happens to be on the side where you usually hold your phone, you'll probably be okay with most phones on the market. If you are smarting from using your phone, you need to go with something smaller. And if you've already got a smaller phone? Stick with that size range.

Options are limited, though: You have the base Galaxy S22 and S23 phones that you can get via your carrier or unlocked, the Asus Zenfone 10 from Asus resellers, and ...that's about it.