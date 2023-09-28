Why Your iPhone Shipped Without This One Crucial Accessory

If you've bought an iPhone in the last few years, since the release of 2020's iPhone 12, you may have noticed that something was missing: The wall charger, which Apple already wasn't bundling with its Apple Watch smartwatches or AirPods earphones. The new iPhone 15 may come with a USB Type-C cable, but not anything to power it. This results in a sleeker package, but as a user, it can be pretty annoying. Not only do you need to buy a dongle now to use wired headphones since the analog headphone jack is gone from the iPhone and other flagships, but if you don't already have a sufficient charger, then you need to buy one of those as well. All on top of the $800 or more that you're spending on the phone itself.

The good news is that the age of damaging your phone with the "wrong" charger is basically over. Just about every new Android phone you buy these days will support standardized fast charging over USB Type-C using USB Power Delivery, and starting with the iPhone 15 series, that applies to all new iPhones, as well. So even if you don't already have a suitable charger, starting with the newest iPhones, any on-spec Type-C charger will do, so it's not a huge expense. And even if you don't have or want to get an iPhone 15, other newer iPhones on the market, at least as of October 2021, come with a Lightning to USB Type-C cable, allowing you to use it with the aforementioned generic Type-C chargers.

But why is this happening in the first place? Why is such an essential part of the basic smartphone user experience no longer included by default? Where did the wall charger go?