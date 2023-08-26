How To Pick The Fastest Charger For Your Phone

As much as it's become the default in the last several years, fast-charging technology is still fairly new, only having been around for about a decade all told. Earlier, while some phones would've achieved a full charge in the same amount of time that a current flagship handset might today, getting a dead battery to a decently usable state — like 50% — took a lot longer. And once fast charging started to take hold in 2013, there were multiple competing standards, with the dominant Qualcomm Quick Charge being joined by opposition from Oppo/OnePlus (VOOC Flash Charge), Huawei (SuperCharge), and MediaTek (PumpExpress+).

Eventually, though, the USB Implementers Forum (more commonly known as USB-IF) advanced USB Power Delivery (or USB-PD) standards to the point where it made the most sense to just use the more open standard instead of battling it out. It wasn't just that, though: Google pushed OEMs to favor USB-PD over Quick Charge starting with Android 7.0 in 2016, saying that "[USB] Type-C devices are STRONGLY RECOMMENDED to not support proprietary charging methods."

The current normal is that Android phones and tablets, many new laptops including MacBooks, and, by the end of 2024, even iPhones will all be using the same charging standard. This means that there are a lot of USB Type-C chargers on the market. With that in mind, how exactly do you pick the right charger for your phone that will fill up the battery in the quickest and safest way possible?