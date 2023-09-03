Is It Really Possible To Overcharge Your iPhone Battery?

The answer is that no, you can't overcharge your iPhone's battery. The battery circuitry, the charging standards, and the device software are all expertly calibrated to make sure that does not happen. You don't need to do anything. You can plug your iPhone in when you go to bed and not panic that you left it plugged in for too long when you wake up and realize it's been at 100% for four to six hours. Apple's guide to maximizing your battery life and lifespan doesn't mention overcharging at all, as it's just not an issue anymore.

Having said that, the "trickle charge" that helps protect the battery by letting it drop slightly from 100% and then bringing it back to 100% over and over again does raise battery temperatures and can contribute to a reduced battery lifespan. That doesn't mean you shouldn't let this happen as much as it's something to be aware of.

Overcharge protection circuits can fail and have even failed on occasional iOS devices in the past. Those cases are extreme outliers, though.