The 10 Best Android Phones Of 2023

Is 2023 the year to upgrade or switch your phone to one of the latest Android models? Very possibly. Innovative folding designs, promising specs in lower-priced models, and excellent cameras are all compelling reasons to look at the latest Android handsets from leading manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola.

Think of 2023 as the year foldable designs really entered the conversation as legitimate contenders. After four years in the market, foldable phones have moved from technological curiosity to more mainstream options – even if it is, admittedly, challenging to refer to a phone that starts at $1,799 as mainstream.

We've poured through the choices to assess the best of the best and determine the 10 best Android phones of 2023 — so far. The key is so far, as we anticipate that the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will see an update to the Google Pixel 8. Still, the summer has seen a trio of foldables debut, along with a solid budget handset from OnePlus. Read on to see our picks for the 10 best Android phones of 2023.