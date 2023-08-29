The 10 Best Android Phones Of 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Is 2023 the year to upgrade or switch your phone to one of the latest Android models? Very possibly. Innovative folding designs, promising specs in lower-priced models, and excellent cameras are all compelling reasons to look at the latest Android handsets from leading manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola.
Think of 2023 as the year foldable designs really entered the conversation as legitimate contenders. After four years in the market, foldable phones have moved from technological curiosity to more mainstream options – even if it is, admittedly, challenging to refer to a phone that starts at $1,799 as mainstream.
We've poured through the choices to assess the best of the best and determine the 10 best Android phones of 2023 — so far. The key is so far, as we anticipate that the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will see an update to the Google Pixel 8. Still, the summer has seen a trio of foldables debut, along with a solid budget handset from OnePlus. Read on to see our picks for the 10 best Android phones of 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lives up to its role as the premium flagship phone at the top of the S23 series, with the largest screen and the best camera system in the line. It's the first Samsung phone to capture images at 200MP, in addition to the standard 12MP and 10MP. While the 200MP option doesn't have the optical lens reach of the wide-angle 12MP camera, it's a unique offering if you want to snap detailed pics. This model also has 10MP 3X and 10X optical lenses to help you get closer to the action without sacrificing quality and a 100X zoom for punching in really tight. The images are crisp, with brilliant colors and outstanding performance in tricky lighting.
Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, just like the other Samsung models in this list, this phone impresses beyond its high-end imaging abilities. The bright 6.8-inch screen uses a vibrant AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate which keeps fast-moving action sequences looking smooth. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it has an integrated S Pen, which is super-handy for writing notes and sketches directly on the screen.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in seven colors — three of which are exclusive to the Samsung online store — and three capacities (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB). Buy it at Samsung starting at $1,200 for the 256GB model.
Samsung Z Fold 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a flagship of another sort in Samsung's lineup. As the standard-bearer for Samsung's foldables line, this fifth-generation model shows maturity and finesse in its design, with an improved hinge that now folds flat and a smoother software experience. The Galaxy Z Fold5 looks like two phones stacked atop one another, with a tall and narrow 6.2-inch, 2,316 x 904 pixel AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone opens to reveal an expansive 7.6-inch, 2,176 x 1,812 pixel AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.
The interface of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes it easy to use two apps side-by-side. Coupled with the optional Samsung S Pen — which Samsung's official case provides a slot for storing — this phone is unrivaled in its potential as a portable productivity companion. It also has flexible playback modes, much like 2-in-1 laptops with hinged screens. Its camera array's specs are identical to those of the Galaxy Z Fold4, which means the cameras fall short of the abilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but they are still super competitive and excellent in low light. The phone's design includes an IPx8 waterproof rating.
This pricey phone comes in five colors, two of which are exclusive to Samsung. Additionally, there are three capacities: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung starting at $1,800 for 256GB.
Samsung Z Flip 5
If any foldable has been breaking barriers, it's this one. Set at a less eye-watering price that's more in line with flagship non-folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is helping to make flip phones in vogue again. This latest version delivers a larger front cover display, so you can do more without ever having to open your phone — including answering calls and texts, reviewing your calendar, and taking a selfie. Flip the phone open to reveal a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display.
This phone makes a statement with its throwback-to-the-oughties flip-phone design. The phone's compact size when folded is perfect for sliding it into a pocket. It's great for capturing content at interesting angles, but its 12MP cameras are less advanced than on the other Samsung models mentioned here, and the phone tops out at 10X zoom. The battery is small, too, at 3,700mAh hours. Like the Galaxy Z Fold5, this model has IPX8 water resistance and it has a fold-flat hinge. Unlike its folding sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn't support Samsung's S Pen.
The phone comes in eight colors, four exclusive to Samsung, and has 256GB and 512GB capacities. Buy it at Samsung starting at $1000 for the 256GB model.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the current flagship for Google. It has Google's Tensor G2 chip, which powers a myriad of AI-driven photo features, along with the Titan M2 chip, which handles the phone's security features. The Pixel 7 Pro has a distinctive bar across the back that houses its triple rear cameras. The 6.7-inch display has adaptive refresh up to 120Hz. The phone has a solid build and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
This phone does extremely well in low light, and it produces natural-looking images from its 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. It has a 5X telephoto lens and up to 30X Super Res Zoom, and a handy macro mode that makes a huge difference when photographing close-up objects, such as flowers or food. The camera's night pictures get a boost from AI, as do fancy editing features like photo unblur for unintentionally fuzzy images and cinematic blur for intentionally styled movies. Another feature unique to Pixel phones is Recorder, which lets you record and transcribe conversations in real time.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes in three colors and three capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. A new model may be on the horizon, but this phone remains highly capable. Buy it now to benefit from now-regular discounts, with the usual price of $899 dropping to $699 at Amazon.
Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold marks the first real competition to Samsung's hegemony in folding phones. It's an impressive first salvo, too — the Pixel Fold packs in thoughtful software customizations and design elements in its highly competitive device.
The Pixel Fold is compact and squat to the Samsung Z Fold5's tall design, and opening it feels more like opening a passport. Google and some third-party developers have updated popular apps to take advantage of the Pixel Fold's expanded screen real estate and span both screens. Other apps will appear centered or scaled to full-screen, as appropriate. It's easy to multitask on the Pixel Fold, so you can have two apps on screen at once as if you had two regular phones side-by-side, in addition to dragging and dropping content between apps.
The nice thing about the Pixel Fold is that when closed, its 5.8-inch outer display is wide enough to work well for typing texts or web URLs. It's also effective for snapping photos one-handed, which is good considering you need to use the camera via the cover display to achieve full-resolution images. Open the phone up and you get a 7.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The triple rear camera array sits in a bar across the back of the phone, the same as on the Pixel 7 Pro. The phone also has an IPX8 water resistance rating and built-in VPN protection.
The phone comes in two colors and two capacities, 256GB and 512GB. Buy the Pixel Fold now for $1799 at Amazon.
Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is currently a terrific value. It shares many of the same features as the Pixel 7 Pro, but when it's on sale, it's priced the same as the entry-level Google Pixel 7a. Some key distinctions as compared with the Pixel 7 Pro: The Pixel 7 has a smaller battery, a smaller 6.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and an OLED display. It also has less RAM — 8GB to the Pixel 7 Pro's 12GB — and a smaller telephoto lens.
Despite the areas it lacks, the Pixel 7 is an excellent phone for the money. It's solid and stylish, with a matte aluminum frame versus the polished housing of the Pixel 7 Pro. The cameras sit in a bar across the top rear of the phone. The processor and security chips are the same as on the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 has many of the AI photo features found on its larger sibling, including photo unblur, although it lacks a macro setting. In addition, it has the Pixel 7 series' software upgrades that include a recorder with real-time transcribing and a built-in VPN.
The phone comes in three colors and in 128GB and 256GB capacities. Its regular price of $599 is good, but you can buy the Pixel 7 now at a discount price of $449 at Amazon – which makes it a great deal.
OnePlus 11
The OnePlus 11 is another flagship phone, and it's a strong alternative to the Pixel 7 thanks to competitive specs and a larger, higher-resolution display. This phone's distinguishing characteristic lies in its Hasselblad triple camera array, housed in a circular bump at the rear of the phone. The primary wide camera has a 50MP sensor and is joined by a 48MP ultra-wide and 32MP telephoto sensor. The camera app integrates Hasselblad with specific software modes, including natural color calibration and Hasselblad Portraits.
The phone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to drive a snappy experience. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, which together deliver impressive entertainment. OnePlus includes a fast-charging 80W power adapter so you can rapidly charge the 5,000 mAh battery. The OnePlus 11 is one of the few devices that natively supports the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 7. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. That's not the highest level, but it's enough to feel comfortable using the phone in light rain, for example.
Available in two colors and two capacities — 128GB with 8GB of RAM and 256GB with 12GB of RAM. You can buy this phone at Amazon for $699.
OnePlus Nord 30
The OnePlus Nord 30 is the best choice for budget-minded users who want to spend less without skimping on features or performance. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip and 8GB of RAM, and it uses a 6.7-inch screen with up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The rear camera array is good for the occasional snap, but it lacks the sophistication of the Hasselblad cameras found in the Nord 30's more expensive sibling.
The phone has two uncommon features. For one, it brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack — a boon to anyone who prefers the convenience of listening to tunes via a wired headset. The microSD card slot lets you expand the 128GB of onboard storage by up to 1TB with an optional memory card. The card slot is a great feature for anyone who likes to carry tons of media and apps locally without clogging up your device's main storage stash. The Nord 30 also has a fingerprint reader built into the side power button, and it includes a 50W proprietary fast-charging adapter.
The phone comes in one color — chromatic gray. Buy it for $299 at Amazon.
Motorola Razr+ (2023)
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is the latest iteration of the company's reinvigorated Razr line. A competitive alternative to the Samsung Z Flip5, this phone's cover display is a roomy 3.6 inches, with the two main cameras and a flash occupying space in the lower left corner. Motorola lets you customize the display so you can add the apps that make the most sense for your daily workflow and interests. The phone opens to a 6.9-inch display. The Razr+ has an IP52 rating for dust and water, which means it can repel light water but don't plan on dunking this phone in a fountain or pool.
Inside, the phone still uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, but the big advantage to this phone is how its compact size fits perfectly in a pocket, yet it expands comfortably to double the screen space. As with the Samsung Z Flip5, another advantage to the Razr+ lies in its contortionist abilities. You can position the hinge between 45 and 135 degrees, which makes for interesting creative angles. However, the cameras themselves are more limited than on other premium handsets, with a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera that supports macro mode.
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) comes in three colors and sells for $1,000 at Amazon.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Calling all stylus fans — short of buying a renewed, older model of the Samsung Galaxy Note or S22/S23 Ultra line, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5g 2023 is the least expensive path to having a stylus built into your phone. This model won't break any performance records, however. It runs an older Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. Still, the 6.6-inch LCD screen has a variable refresh up to 120Hz and it supports writing on the display with the included stylus, which lives in its own garage at the bottom right of the phone.
The Moto G Stylus comes with 256GB of storage. If you want more storage, you can add up to 2TB via the microSD card slot. Plus, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, a convenience if you're in a pinch and your Bluetooth headset battery is dead. The phone's 5,000 mAh battery can last well over a day, unsurprising given the phone's less power-hungry specs as compared with, say, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
You can choose from two colors and buy it for $170 at Amazon.