OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Somehow Lesser Than Its Predecessors

The sub-$300 phone market is red hot at the moment, and OnePlus' Nord series has been a key contender in the budget division for quite a while now. Last year's Nord N20 was an outstanding device, sold at a very reasonable price point, and possessing few shortcomings. One of the ways it fell off was in the network restriction category, as it was only available on T-Mobile's Metro brand in the United States. Its successor, the creatively-titled Nord N30 5G, has no such restrictions.

It works with pretty much any network, barring some fairly obscure exceptions, and is priced at $299.99. Though the partnership with T-Mobile has continued in the form of discounted prices: with the phone starting at $264 on the carrier — and being available for free if you add a new line to your account. If you don't want to go through T-Mobile, the Nord N30 is available through Amazon, and through manufacturer OnePlus' own website where you can purchase it with the company's well-received Nord Buds 2 and a 12-month Google One subscription thrown in free of charge. In terms of appearance, you can have any color N30 you want as long as it's "Chromatic Gray." If you aren't too impressed by the color palette on offer, buckle up. The device's other features are just as outlandish and exciting.

OnePlus provided a Nord N30 5G for the purposes of this review. Before you get too deep, note that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is literally a rebranded iteration of the Nord CE 3 Lite – so it's no shock that they're effectively identical — save carrier compatibility and charging speed.