The Founder Of Pebble Wants To Create A New Practical And Compact Android Phone

Phones have fluctuated in size over the years, but recently things have been trending bigger. The iPhones have their Max variants, Samsung users have a Plus model, and there are a bunch of large Android phones that are essentially mini-tablets. However, one tech entrepreneur wants to take things the other way. Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky wants to create an Android version of the iPhone mini — something that fits securely in a pocket and is easy to use with one hand.

Migicovsky seems to be quite serious about the idea. He started a website called Small Android Phone outlining his vision of the phone in May 2022, explaining his motivation for building it and appealing for help in making it happen. The tech entrepreneur detailed his desire for a device that "fits nicely in [his] pocket," is "much lighter," is "easy to use one-handed without dropping," and "won't fall out of [his] pocket while bicycling." Migicovsky noted that his potential device will benefit people who have smaller-than-average hands.

At the time, he acknowledged that the iPhone mini technically served that market, but pointed toward its underwhelming sales and the potential that Apple could kill it in the near future — which was a shrewd assessment, as Apple recently did just that. In the latest update on this ambition, former Pebble employee Ben Bryant shared some details on the Small Android Phone team's current efforts with The Verge, noting that there are still some specs to lock down, but that the project is underway.