OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review: Cheap Buds To Beat

If you're on the hunt for a good pair of true wireless headphones or TWS, you are about to sail some treacherous waters. You can trip and fall in a random direction and there is a really good chance you'll land on a different pair of TWS. So many different TWS try to copy arguably the most popular brand out there – AirPods. That's not a terrible strategy, but it's not particularly attractive either. Of course, that is subjective.

OnePlus has two sets of wireless earbuds on the market — the premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and now the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. OnePlus Nord is the brand's budget lineup, and these buds follow that tradition — at least when it comes to the price tag. In reality, and in practical use these buds are punching way above their weight class, and they're really much better than they have any right to be.

There are still some missing features an audiophile or tech nerd might want, but overall, it's hard to argue with the offering here. I've been using the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for about a week and a half, provided by OnePlus, and this is my full review.