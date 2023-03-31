Nothing Ear (2) Review: Nothing Good Here

The tech world is filled with established players and up-and-comers. The up-and-comers always think they can do things better than the established players, otherwise, they would be down-and-goers. But every once in a while a company emerges from the pack and stands out with its innovation, vision, and technical acumen that puts everyone on notice with a clear message: We have arrived. This is not that story.

It could have been. To the extent that a set of earbuds can be "innovative" and "daring," the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds certainly made some companies sit up and take notice. The transparent build, the clever touch controls, and very solid sound and active noise cancellation for a relatively low price made the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds easy to recommend. The Nothing Ear (2) — the company's first second-generation product — could have announced Nothing's presence with authority and made the world pay attention to them.

But alas, Nothing has managed to do an equally improbable task of making almost every aspect of its second-generation product worse. From huge features gone missing to tiny details, now annoying, the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds have shown that even Nothing can lose its way. I've been using the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds for (1) week paired with multiple smartphones, and this is my full review.