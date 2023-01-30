Nothing Phone 2 Is Launching In The US Later This Year. Here's What We Know So Far

Nothing has confirmed that its second smartphone is in the pipeline, and it will officially be making its way to the United States. To recall, the Carl Pei-led company only brought the Phone (1) stateside as part of a beta program a few weeks ago, months after its debut in the international markets including Europe and Asia.

Pei told Inverse that the upcoming device will be called Nothing Phone (2) and it will break cover later this year. Nothing has been pulling in good revenue figures and has already sold over a million devices, which include its maiden phone and two wireless earbuds — the Nothing ear (1) and Nothing ear (stick) — rocking the brand's signature transparent design elements.

Explaining the brand's delayed arrival to the U.S. smartphone market, Pei reasoned that "when you make a smartphone for the U.S. you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS." The OnePlus alum added that the company has now doubled its workforce and also commands more leverage in the supply chain, allowing it to expand its wings to more markets.