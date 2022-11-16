Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: Despite One Major Flaw, The Answer Is Clear

If we ignore the debris, we've got a rather fine pair of wireless earbuds in our hands. They don't offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and they're not particularly big on bass, but they do provide a sound that's to be expected at this price level and with the 12.6mm dynamic drivers Nothing has used.

Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds come in one size, and they do not have the rubbery acoustic seals that come with competing buds. Instead, the design of the buds is such that they're meant to sort of rest right in the crook of your ear. If you have an irregular ear, such that your ear's tragus or antitragus are especially outward-facing, you may have issues with keeping the buds in place

I was skeptical — just about as skeptical as I always am when I'm faced with a pair of earbuds or earphones with no auditory seal. I was pleasantly surprised by how well the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds stayed in place in my ears and delivered a decent range of sound.

If you're a big fan of deep bass, Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds are not for you. Due at least in part to the way these buds sit in your ear, they don't bring thunderous slamming bass beats to your brain. The audio you get with Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds is sharp and clean. If you're listening to broadcasts, podcasts, and music focused on lyrics, these earbuds perform with great aplomb.

If you want a very similar set of earbuds that cost nearly the same and deliver approximately the same sound quality with the added benefit of specific focus on staying put in your ears while you're actively moving around, take a peek at the Pixel Buds A-Series. If you want to hit up the higher end of the earbuds scale with top-quality sound, noise cancellation, and battery life, I'd recommend checking out Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro (2022), or Google's Pixel Buds Pro, depending on which sort of phone you're planning on using them with.