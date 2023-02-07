OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Review: The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze

One other aspect of the controls that on the outside seems pretty cool, but is actually not all that awesome, is the fact that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 controls (as well as all OnePlus Buds controls) are baked into the operating system itself – if you have a OnePlus phone. In my case, if I wanted to adjust anything having to do with the earbuds, I had to go into Settings, then Bluetooth, then tap on the More Info button for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and only then do I get to adjust settings.

On the face of it, this is pretty cool. This is integration! But if you use any other set of Bluetooth buds, or if you use these earbuds on a non-OnePlus phone, you need a separate app. Add to that, you don't even need a OnePlus app. OnePlus instead uses an app called HeyMelody to control buds on a non-OnePlus phone. HeyMelody is a generic Bluetooth earbud controller app that a number of manufacturers use. But there is little documentation out there that tells you to download this app if you're using a non-OnePlus phone.

Honestly, OnePlus should just make an app of its own and put it out on the app stores. We can't pretend that OnePlus is a plucky little startup with limited resources anymore. Think of it as a marketing expense – every time a customer wants to adjust their earbuds, they are tapping on a OnePlus logo. Software is supposed to be in OnePlus's DNA, so let's take advantage of that. Or at least have Oppo whip one up for you.