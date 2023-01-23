OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Will Support Android 13's Spatial Audio

OnePlus will announce its newest pair of premium, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds globally at the OnePlus 11 launch event on February 7. As with every previous launch, OnePlus is excitedly oversharing details about the devices and has announced key detail about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The upcoming noise-cancelling earbuds will support Android 13's spatial audio and head tracking features to mimic a 360° surround sound experience.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds will sense any physical movement and change the audio to simulate directional changes through an inertial measurement unit (IMU) chip, and a proprietary "spatial rendering algorithm." You may compare this to moving your head around in a physical space with the audio emitting from a fixed but distant source — except it is actually emulated with software, and the audio is radiated right inside your ears. The apparent direction of the audio changes as you move your head around, surrounding you with an aura of sounds.