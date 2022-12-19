OnePlus Confirms February Launch Event For OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds 2 And More
OnePlus is hosting launch event in on Feb. 7 in Delhi, India, where it will reveal its next-gen phones, audio wearable, and more. Dubbed "OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event," the event will witness the debut of OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds 2 true wireless earbuds. The Chinese brand, which started by selling high-end Android phones at cutthroat prices, has branched out into a multiple categories over the past few years. In addition to phone and charging accessories, the company now sells TVs and audio wearables.
Earlier this week, the company also launched a couple of monitors and is also cooking up mechanical keyboard in partnership with Keychron. But it looks like OnePlus doesn't have a lot of secrets left in the days leading up to the launch event in February. About a month ago, 91Mobiles leaked alleged renders of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the next flagship TWS earbuds from the company. The design is almost identical to the first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro, save for the green makeover. These noise cancelling earbuds will reportedly offer nine hours of continuous music playback on a single charge and might also support spatial audio (via 91Mobiles).
OnePlus 11 will lead the budget flagship race
The big reveal at the event will be the OnePlus 11, which has been spouting leaks over the past couple of weeks. Alleged renders of the upcoming phone show a huge round camera island at the top, sitting on a bump inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will reportedly be offered in a familiar Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black color schemes. Under the hood is Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of peak onboard storage.
Notably, the wired charging speed is going up all the way to 100W, leaving the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple's latest and greatest, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, far behind. A 5,000mAh battery is said to provide the juice, while Android 13 will run things on the software side (via Twitter). The triple rear camera array includes a 50-megapixel main snapper, sitting alongside a 48-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide capture. The zoom camera has been upgraded to a 32-megapixel sensor, but this is a regular zoom camera and not the advanced periscope telephoto system that relies on a light-bending mechanism and offers far higher magnification.