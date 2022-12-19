OnePlus Confirms February Launch Event For OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds 2 And More

OnePlus is hosting launch event in on Feb. 7 in Delhi, India, where it will reveal its next-gen phones, audio wearable, and more. Dubbed "OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event," the event will witness the debut of OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds 2 true wireless earbuds. The Chinese brand, which started by selling high-end Android phones at cutthroat prices, has branched out into a multiple categories over the past few years. In addition to phone and charging accessories, the company now sells TVs and audio wearables.

Earlier this week, the company also launched a couple of monitors and is also cooking up mechanical keyboard in partnership with Keychron. But it looks like OnePlus doesn't have a lot of secrets left in the days leading up to the launch event in February. About a month ago, 91Mobiles leaked alleged renders of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the next flagship TWS earbuds from the company. The design is almost identical to the first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro, save for the green makeover. These noise cancelling earbuds will reportedly offer nine hours of continuous music playback on a single charge and might also support spatial audio (via 91Mobiles).