OnePlus Buds Pro revealed with ANC and white noise for $150

Today the OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless earbuds were revealed with Active Noise Cancellation and a two-color launch. These buds will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White, and they’ll be released in North America, Europe, and India. These earbuds work with Bluetooth 5.2, Warp Charge, Qi-standard wireless charging, and interesting features like “Zen Mode Air.”

OnePlus Buds Pro work with the OnePlus Buds app and a new OnePlus Audio ID system. This system includes a “simple listening test” that’ll allow the software to “determine your unique hearing profile” and “create a unique sound profile that works best for your hearing.” Each piece of music is then customized based on the user’s sensitivity to different sounds.

OnePlus Buds Pro work with Dolby Atmos support and theater-like sound that’s “equivalent to spatial audio.” These new earbuds have two 11mm large dynamic drivers to deliver top-notch sound to users’ ears, and also have the ability to work with Zen Mode Air. This mode works with “a list of white noises” for the user who needs only “toggle the earbud” to activate.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is included with “three modes” – a range of sound profiles from Faint mode to Extreme mode, 25dB to 40dB.

OnePlus devices with OxygenOS 11 and up have access to “ultra-low latency as low as 94ms” using Pro Gaming mode. Connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 5.2 for all devices. On supported devices, OnePlus Buds Pro will show a pop-up window onscreen to connect the first time the charging case is opened.

Battery life WITH what’s provided by the charging case is 28 hours of playtime with ANC on, 38 hours with ANC off. The charging case supports Qi-certified wireless charging, as well as Warp Charge with USB-C. OnePlus suggested today that with Warp Charge with USB-C, these earbuds can attain 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro have a release date of September 1, 2021 in North America. In Europe, OnePlus Buds Pro will appear starting on August 25, 2021, and India users will need to “stay tuned for further information from official channels.” The OnePlus Buds Pro price in the USA is approximately $150 USD, and the Euro price is set at approximately 149 EUR.