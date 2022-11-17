Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera
Over the course of the past few years, we have witnessed OnePlus make several changes to its flagship smartphones. Up until the OnePlus 7 series, the company typically launched four flagship-grade devices every year. Back then, the company would launch the standard OnePlus and OnePlus Pro flagships in the first half of every calendar year and reserve the second half of the year for the slightly improved OnePlus T and the OnePlus T Pro models.
However, with each passing generation, it has become increasingly difficult for smartphone brands to make large enough changes to warrant multiple flagships within a year. For the same reason, we saw OnePlus entirely drop the "vanilla" OnePlus 10 in 2022. Instead, the company first launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022 and followed that up with a vanilla model — the OnePlus 10T — in August 2022, just six months later.
While we are still in the dark about OnePlus' 2023 plans, if OnePlus decides to replace the same launch schedule as 2022, we could see the company launch the OnePlus 11 Pro in January 2023. We also have a fair idea of what the OnePlus 11 Pro may look like thanks to CAD renders leaked by OnLeaks a few months ago. As for the vanilla OnePlus model for 2023, a recent leak by Indian leaker Yogesh Brar indicates that the company could launch this device as the OnePlus 11. Brar— who has made several accurate predictions in the past — also shared the spec sheet of the upcoming OnePlus 11.
Leaked specs of the OnePlus 11
According to Yogesh, the OnePlus 11 could get a 6.7-inch display — the same size as the OnePlus 10T from 2022. However, what could change this time around is that the display could be an LTPO panel with a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The LTPO screen may also allow the OnePlus 11 to support an adaptive refresh rate. Yogesh also adds that the phone could get the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and come in two storage/ RAM options: 8GB/ 128GB and 12GB/256GB.
OnePlus 11
- 6.7" 2K LTPO, 120Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- 8/12GB RAM
- 128/256GB Storage
- Rear Cam: 50MP (IMX890) + 48MP (UW) + 32MP
- Front Cam: 32MP
- Android 13, OxygenOS 13
- Hasselblad Tuning
- 5,000mAh battery
- 100W wired, 50W wireless charging
- Alert slider
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 17, 2022
The camera setup on the OnePlus 11 may include a 50MP+ 48MP+ 32MP setup, with the company using the Sony IMX890 sensor for the primary camera. The secondary 48MP sensor is likely to be mated to an ultrawide lens. There is another 32MP sensor on the phone — this time at the front of the phone for the selfie camera. OnePlus will likely continue using the Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus 11 too.
The battery capacity on the OnePlus 11 is likely to see a slight bump, with the device getting a 5,000 mAh battery. Curiously, Brar claims that the phone will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging — which would be a downgrade compared to the OnePlus 10T, which supports 150W wired fast charging. Interestingly, the OnePlus 10T skipped wireless charging entirely.
As outlined earlier, we still do not have a launch timeline for OnePlus' 2023 flagships — but there is a good chance that the company could make a major announcement in January 2023.