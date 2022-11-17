Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera

Over the course of the past few years, we have witnessed OnePlus make several changes to its flagship smartphones. Up until the OnePlus 7 series, the company typically launched four flagship-grade devices every year. Back then, the company would launch the standard OnePlus and OnePlus Pro flagships in the first half of every calendar year and reserve the second half of the year for the slightly improved OnePlus T and the OnePlus T Pro models.

However, with each passing generation, it has become increasingly difficult for smartphone brands to make large enough changes to warrant multiple flagships within a year. For the same reason, we saw OnePlus entirely drop the "vanilla" OnePlus 10 in 2022. Instead, the company first launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022 and followed that up with a vanilla model — the OnePlus 10T — in August 2022, just six months later.

While we are still in the dark about OnePlus' 2023 plans, if OnePlus decides to replace the same launch schedule as 2022, we could see the company launch the OnePlus 11 Pro in January 2023. We also have a fair idea of what the OnePlus 11 Pro may look like thanks to CAD renders leaked by OnLeaks a few months ago. As for the vanilla OnePlus model for 2023, a recent leak by Indian leaker Yogesh Brar indicates that the company could launch this device as the OnePlus 11. Brar— who has made several accurate predictions in the past — also shared the spec sheet of the upcoming OnePlus 11.