OnePlus 11 Pro Leak Shows The Alert Slider Is Not Dead Yet

There is no denying that 2022 has turned out to be a tumultuous year for OnePlus. As part of its renewed focus on its home market of China and the rest of Asia, 2022 witnessed OnePlus drastically change its launch schedule. If this wasn't all, OnePlus accelerated the process of the "Oppo-ification" of OnePlus in 2022, with ColorOS and OxygenOS becoming virtually indistinguishable from each other.

We knew OnePlus was treating 2022 differently right from when the company announced the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro as a China-only device back in January 2022. Given that OnePlus typically launches its flagship devices in April-May, the January announcement of the OnePlus Pro did take everyone by surprise. OnePlus also decided against launching a vanilla OnePlus 10 model — deviating quite a bit from its usual launch strategy. The Oneplus 10 Pro eventually made it to other markets — including the U.S. — a few months later.

In August 2022, OnePlus finally launched its non-pro flagship device for 2022 in the form of the OnePlus 10T 5G. This flagship smartphone missed out on several things from the "Pro" model — including the Hasselblad branding for the cameras and the alert slider — which was a staple on Oneplus flagships for several years. But just when everyone started believing that the OnePlus alert slider was on its way out, the first leaked renders of the Oneplus 11 Pro indicate that this feature could be making a comeback with the next-gen OnePlus flagship.