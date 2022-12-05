OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard

The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. The company's next creation is a mechanical keyboard, which is pretty low on the list of tech we expected it to dabble in. Little is known about the keyboard right now, except we do know it'll be made in conjunction with Keychron.

Keychron's mechanical keyboards don a minimalist and compact design with customizable, hot-swappable key caps, all the while remaining very affordable as it aggressively undercuts incumbent mainstays like Corsair. Its most popular model is the K2 which, for just $89.99, features an 81-key layout and Bluetooth connectivity.

We're not sure what it'll do differently in partnership with OnePlus, but considering the smartphone maker favors a similar approach in its own brand and product design, it's not likely to stray far from Keychron's values. At the same time, OnePlus reminds us with its Never Settle mantra that it doesn't like to fall short of quality expectations despite the value proposition ultimately leading its messaging.