OnePlus Buds Pro are here, should you buy or ditch

The OnePlus Buds Pro have been finally launched. The company bills it as the “most advanced listening device” in the portfolio that now adds the third set of TWS earbuds. The advanced earbuds have been revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 and there’s enough reason to be excited.

The new pair of buds are a major step up from the OnePlus Buds released last year as OnePlus looks to take on the popular options in the market with features that seem hard to ignore. So, should you jump the gun and buy the Buds Pro or wait for the other options? Let’s delve into the details to help you make a measured decision.

Design and looks

There has been a major design overhaul from the original OnePlus Buds with shorter stems and a horn-like driver casing profile. They get a more modernized aesthetic shape that seems to flow immaculately. This is well complemented by the dual-tone finish with matte plastic for the upper half and a cool shiny metal plating adorning the stems.

The design is definitely distinct from the other options on the market, and so far we love it. The same design language flows to its charging case that now has a lying down flat profile (compared to the original having vertical profile) where the earbuds rest. This also assists in the wireless charging aesthetics of the buds via Qi-certified pads/mats.

Another design feature worth mentioning is the freedom of using silicone replaceable eartips (in three sizes) as compared to the predecessor. This ensures you get a desired secure fit, which in turn helps in blocking out ambient noise for the ANC to work like a charm.

Specs and features

The biggest feature coming to the OnePlus Buds Pro is the smart adaptive noise cancellation. This helps toggle the amount of active noise cancellation being applied depending on the environment. The earbuds have three microphones each for either bud, capable of filtering noise levels almost up to 40dB. A big advantage over fixed level ANC earbuds that have a handful of presets only.

The 11mm dynamic driver delivers a punchy sound and with the Dolby Atmos audio, the earbuds are a pleasure for listening. For those who like the idea of binaural sounds, the earbuds come with the Zen Mode Air feature to play white noise in a jiffy via the headphone settings or the Hey Melody app.

OnePlus Buds Pro have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity that promises stable connection and 94ms ultra-low latency Pro Gaming mode. Another highlight is the addition of IP55 water and dust resistance rating making this new accessory perfect for workouts and running as well. Even the charging case gets an IPX4 water resistance rating, which is an added bonus for the outdoorsy.

Battery life and charging

The battery of the OnePlus Buds Pro goes on for seven hours on a single charge without ANC and five hours with ANC enabled. That number can be stretched up to a duration of 28 hours (with ANC) and 38 hours in normal listening mode via the charging case.

Where the earbuds edge slightly ahead of the competition is the fast charging support courtesy of the Warp Charging technology. So we are talking about 10 hours of playback time with just 10-minutes of charging via the USB-C. Add to this the ability to charge the case by placing it on the back of a OnePlus 9 Pro, if you happen to own the phone.

Price and release date

The earbuds are all set to release in Europe on August 25 and in the U.S. and Canada on September 1, 2021. They might just nudge ahead of AirPods 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in terms of the release date, which will be a slight advantage to win over the eager buyers. The OnePlus Buds Pro will come in two color options – white or matte black.

OnePlus Buds Pro will arrive at $149 – a lot more than the OnePlus Buds’ initial price tag of $79. However, they are more feature rich and look absolutely amazing compared to the predecessor. Given they have a nice ANC mode that price tag will be just right for many buyers. Of course, they do undercut the AirPods Pro by a good margin.

Options to consider

Given the number of options, the ones that are most reliable in terms of feature to price ratio have to be AirPods Pro, Beats and LG TONE Free FN7. Depending on what you want from the earbuds, some features you might miss more than others, it is good to have a four-way choice as all of these are interesting in their own right.

If price is a major consideration, the Beats Studio Buds are also a very feasible option depending on what features you value more. As an overall package, LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds are the best bet –given their set of features (bacteria-killing UVnano tech) and the balanced price point.

AirPods Pro brings added features like transparency mode or even a couple of extra microphones, but other than that, they are fairly comparable. OnePlus instead nudges ahead in some comparisons like the battery life, water-resistance rating and Bluetooth connectivity.

You would not want to count out the upcoming Nothing Ear (1) earbuds by Carl Pei, former co-owner OnePlus. The ANC earbuds are aggressively priced at $99 and they also boast impressive features. The niche earbuds is the first product developed by the tech wizard, and it’s already backed by some big names in the audio and tech industry.

Wrap up

It goes without saying, OnePlus has hit the nail on its head with the Buds Pro. The Chinese OEM has a very competitive feature list that’ll appeal to most buyers at the given price. OnePlus has truly made a leap forward from the previous offerings here, and there is no reason audio lovers will not cherish using them. Now that the availability has been announced, the decision to wait for other options like AirPods 3 or Galaxy Buds 2 is dependent on what you really desire.

However, in the current scenario, there is little reason for you to shy away from the Buds Pro. Until they land in our court and we review them thoroughly, the decision will largely depend on how the Buds Pro looks on paper. On paper, the earbuds look exciting, and they should do well in real-life usage too.

For us, they are a definite yes at this point in time. The attractive design sets them apart from the crowd that still follows more or less the same measured design approach.