OnePlus Spoils The Flagship Surprise Weeks Before Launch
A little over a week ago, OnePlus India confirmed Feb. 7, 2023, as the launch date for its next-generation smartphone: the OnePlus 11. The official Twitter handle of OnePlus India even shared a launch poster of the event themed "Cloud 11," in which it was evident that it was taking place in New Delhi, India. The launch event was touted as the global launch for the OnePlus 11. The company also confirmed it would unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds at this event. It's expected OnePlus to make the device's global pricing and availability-centric announcements at the launch event, just over a month away.
Earlier in December, noted leaker OnLeaks gave us a first glimpse (Via XDA-Developers) of the OnePlus 11, sharing the official renders of the device in collaboration with GadgetGang. On Dec. 26, OnePlus had a few more updates to share about the OnePlus 11. First, the company confirmed that its customers in China would be the first ones to witness the launch of the OnePlus 11. In a Weibo post, OnePlus China revealed that it intends to hold the Chinese launch event of the phone on Jan. 4, 2023. In addition to the China launch date, the company also shared detailed images of the OnePlus 11, giving the first official look at the phone.
OnePlus 11: Everything we know so far
The first official images of the OnePlus 11 did not surprise many, given that the images of the device had already been leaked. From the pictures, it is clear that OnePlus has chosen to go with a bold look for the device — especially when it comes to the camera array. While the OnePlus 11 borrows the same wraparound camera bump as its predecessors, the triple camera array is now housed within a circular cutout. OnePlus has also advertised its Hasselblad collaboration boldly on the device, as seen from the images above. In addition, it is clear that the device gets a triple camera setup at the rear. As previously rumored, the device will likely boast a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera.
OnePlus also confirmed some spec-sheet-related information about the new device — starting with the fact that the handset will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device will also come with 512GB storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM on the top variant. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will also use faster UFS 4.0 storage for the onboard storage chip. In China, even the base variant of the phone will be offered with 12GB of RAM — the company confirmed in a Weibo post. However, it is unclear whether the company will follow the same device positioning strategy for the rest of the world.