OnePlus Spoils The Flagship Surprise Weeks Before Launch

A little over a week ago, OnePlus India confirmed Feb. 7, 2023, as the launch date for its next-generation smartphone: the OnePlus 11. The official Twitter handle of OnePlus India even shared a launch poster of the event themed "Cloud 11," in which it was evident that it was taking place in New Delhi, India. The launch event was touted as the global launch for the OnePlus 11. The company also confirmed it would unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds at this event. It's expected OnePlus to make the device's global pricing and availability-centric announcements at the launch event, just over a month away.

Earlier in December, noted leaker OnLeaks gave us a first glimpse (Via XDA-Developers) of the OnePlus 11, sharing the official renders of the device in collaboration with GadgetGang. On Dec. 26, OnePlus had a few more updates to share about the OnePlus 11. First, the company confirmed that its customers in China would be the first ones to witness the launch of the OnePlus 11. In a Weibo post, OnePlus China revealed that it intends to hold the Chinese launch event of the phone on Jan. 4, 2023. In addition to the China launch date, the company also shared detailed images of the OnePlus 11, giving the first official look at the phone.