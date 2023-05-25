Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Review: Not Quite The Hero Low-End Android Phone Of Yore

This may have something to do with Motorola's setup process — or it may be related to the hardware — but this phone's initial processing sequence took some time. It wasn't anything to do with the setup process, which seemed pretty standard for Android. Your input involves connecting to Wi-Fi, adding a Google account, and not much beyond that. The loading screens took a pretty long time, but it was all smooth sailing once the setup was completed. It does say "Hello Moto" at you in a silly voice, and that will make a wave of nostalgia hit you if you owned a Razr back in the day.

Buying this phone in Montana may lead to some interesting issues if recently passed legislation somehow holds up. TikTok is among the pre-loaded apps and the state recently became the first to ban the Chinese-owned, short-format video-based app. TikTok exists alongside a surprisingly minimal amount of bloatware. There are a couple of Motorola apps alongside a word game, and not much else. Which is refreshing.

You should set this phone up somewhere dry and keep it there. Like many cheaper devices, it lacks any kind of serious waterproofing. Motorola describes it as featuring a "Water-repellent design" which means splashes, mild spills, and light drizzle should not ruin it completely. But it isn't officially rated against dust or water, and if you submerge it for any reason it's probably going to break.