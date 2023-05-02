The Moto G Stylus And Moto G 5G Give You A Wild Amount For Under $300 Apiece

Motorola is expanding its Moto G family in North America with two new affordable devices that punch well above their price tags. Those would be the 2023 refreshes of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G.

Each will ship with some of the purest Android 13 installations you can ask for, but Motorola spiced the software up with other fun attractions. Particularly, Moto Note and Live Message make a return on the Moto G Sylus, the latter allowing you to scribble and make animations to share directly with friends. Moto also emphasizes family safety and security with Family Space, ThinkShield, and Moto Secure.

Both devices will be available in the U.S. and Canada. The Moto G Stylus arrives first on May 5 for $199.99. If this is the one you're after, you can only purchase an unlocked model through retailers Best Buy and Amazon, in addition to Motorola itself. Cricket, Straight Talk, and Walmart will offer it "in the coming months," says Motorola.

The unlocked Moto G 5G ($249.99) will also be available at the aforementioned retailers, but it won't arrive until May 25. This one will have much wider availability if you prefer buying through carriers. You'll be able to find it at T-Mobile, Metro, AT&T, Boost, Cricket, Google Fi, US Cellular, and Consumer Cellular. Canadians will be able to purchase it through Motorola in addition to select carriers and retailers shortly after.