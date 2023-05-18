What Montana's TikTok Ban Means For Content Creators And Users

Today, Governor Greg Gianforte of the state of Montana signed a bill ordering a complete and total ban on the use of the social media app TikTok within the boundaries of his state. In a public statement, Gianforte said that this measure is part of an effort on the state government's part to "protect Montanans' private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party."

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, which has proven to be a major point of contention for various United States governments. According to the bill itself, the ban would be rendered void in the event that ByteDance sells TikTok's operations to a company "that is not incorporated in any other country designated as a foreign adversary."

Neither the bill nor Gianforte have specified how this new ban will be enforced. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has suggested using a similar system to the one that enforces the state's ban on online gambling, though this relies on individuals to actually report violations.

TikTok, for its part, has claimed this ban is a violation of its and its users' First Amendment rights, and it would take measures to push back against it, though it has not stated outright whether it would be filing a lawsuit. TikTok has received support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, which said that the ban will adversely affect the free expression and livelihoods of Montana citizens.