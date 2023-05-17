Montana Is The First State To Fully Ban TikTok

Montana has become the first state to implement a TikTok ban, following heated debates over privacy and national security risks. Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted that the ban has been implemented to protect "personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party." In April, Montana became the first state to pass a bill seeking a complete ban on TikTok, and earlier today, the state's governor put his signature on it, turning it into law. The TikTok ban is supposed to enter legal enforcement starting January 1, 2024.

To protect Montanansâ€™ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 17, 2023

The signed bill claims that the Chinese government is interested in collecting information about the state's citizens and companies, especially on intellectual property, and to use TikTok for engaging in espionage. And since the Chinese government "exercises control and oversight over ByteDance," according to the bill, TikTok's parent company can be forced to hand over data such as their real-time location and other personally identifiable data against its will.

The bill also targets TikTok for allegedly promoting dangerous habits and trends that often go viral on the platform, but interestingly, some of them have since been debunked as fake by news outlets. The bill points to TikTok trends like overdosing on medicines, "cooking chicken in NyQuil," "smearing human feces on toddlers," "loosening lug nuts on vehicles," and licking toilet seats that could put them at the risk of COVID-19 infection. Enforcing the ban likely won't be a cakewalk, as multiple courts blocked the bid to ban TikTok on U.S. soil during Donald Trump's presidential regime.