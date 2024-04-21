How Long Will Your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Be Good For?

If you purchased a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you're probably the kind of person who settles for nothing but the best. After all, the Ultra series of Samsung's flagship smartphones are the biggest and most powerful phones the company makes, packed with the latest processors, top-end screens, and some of the most advanced Android cameras on the market. Predictably, they're also incredibly expensive phones, costing well over a thousand dollars, especially if you opt for the most RAM and storage. Many S23 Ultra owners want to get the most out of their Android phone, are betting that their investment pays off in terms of the phone's lifespan, and are hoping they won't need to upgrade for as long as possible. So, just how long will the Galaxy S23 Ultra last before giving up the ghost?

How long a phone will last is tricky to predict, based on factors ranging from the manufacturer's commitment to updating the device to how well you take care of it. But assuming you don't drop it out the window of a skyscraper or use it as a frisbee, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a remarkably well-made device that should be future-proof for quite a few years. If you're taking proper care of it, it should last for at least half a decade from its initial launch, and perhaps even longer if you're willing to replace parts or be a bit creative with the software. So, let's dive into all the reasons why that's the case, and explore what you can do to make sure your expensive flagship phone lasts well into the future.