5 EVs With The Worst Range (And 5 With The Best)

In 1996, General Motors' radical and tear-drop-shaped EV1 stunned the public with its futuristic looks and roughly 100-mile range (under ideal conditions) before needing a recharge. Unfortunately, the EV1 had to make radical compromises to achieve even that limited range. With a 1,175-pound battery pack, it needed to be a tiny and ultra-aerodynamic two-seater — not exactly the ideal form for most drivers. GM eventually destroyed almost all of them, so the EV1 is now one of the rarest cars in the world.

Advertisement

Fast forward almost three decades, and electric vehicles (EVs) have made tremendous strides in both range and practicality. Today they are the same size and shape as internal combustion vehicles, offering the same versatility to American drivers as the cars they're used to. But range is always the crucial factor in determining whether an EV can meet the average driver's needs, and it's that area in which they've improved the most. At least, for the most part. Some vehicles haven't come quite as far as others. A smaller vehicle might not offer room for a large battery pack, and all other things being equal, a larger battery can hold more energy. The energy-to-weight ratio of the battery matters, too. Plus, electric car batteries are expensive to build, so in smaller and generally cheaper vehicles, smaller batteries make more sense.

Advertisement

The list below provides evidence for these factors, as some older and smaller EVs like the Nissan Leaf are on the "Five Worst" list while newer models from Lucid Motors or larger ones like the Chevy Silverado EV RST are on the "Five Best" list. Bear in mind these rankings apply only to range, and not to the reliability, affordability, or fun-to-drive quotient of each vehicle, which may matter more than the range for some drivers.