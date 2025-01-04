10 Car Brands With The Nicest Interiors

According to a study conducted by AAA, the average American spent around 60 minutes per day driving in 2023. Drivers aged 35 to 49 spent the longest of all groups, reporting an average driving time of 72 minutes per day, adding up to 438 hours annually. With so many people spending so long at the wheel, it's no surprise that many drivers are keen to shop around for cars with the best cabins on the market.

SlashGear's test team reviews a huge array of cars every year, and as a result, has put the latest models from almost every major manufacturer through their paces. These 10 manufacturers all scored particularly highly with our reviewers for their interior, being comfortable, generously sized, and generally pleasant to spend time in. This list isn't exhaustive, but it covers a wide range of price brackets, from budget-oriented to luxury brands, with each brand being among the nicest within its part of the market.