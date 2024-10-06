2024 Range Rover Review: Expensive, And It Feels It

Few SUVs walk the walk and talk the talk like the Range Rover. Expensive, grand, and — in recent iterations — genuinely luxurious inside, its six-figure price tag does at least come with the knowledge that it can live up to its off-road aspirations, should your trip take you away from asphalt.

Like a very expensive British pebble gradually smoothed by river water over decades, the Range Rover has progressively lost its sharp edges. The current SUV manages to be both curvaceous without looking pillowy (pay attention, Mercedes EQS SUV); sizable, without straying too far into ostentation. Part of that is down to the designers' relative restraint: there's detailing, but clearly they didn't feel obliged to fill every panel and bumper with needless curlicues, creases, and vents.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Though the front is handsome in a lantern-jawed way, and the profile stately, to my eyes it's the rear where things are most delightful. There's something about the lozenge-like rear lamps and their narrow flanking of the pleasantly-swollen two part tailgate — itself ideal for perching on for impromptu picnics — which epitomizes the big SUV's "modern classic" style language.

