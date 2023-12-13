Range Rover Electric Is On The Horizon As Waitlist Opens
One of the larger barriers to a greater saturation of electric vehicles in the world is more powerful cars like Range Rover. The power of a combustion engine is what gives luxury SUVs like Range Rovers their iconic signature muscle – something that's very difficult for a purely electric vehicle to replicate. However, as electric vehicles have had more impressive showings in the last few years, the concept of an electric Range Rover is right on the cusp of becoming a reality, and all those interested are invited to get on the ground floor.
Today, Land Rover, manufacturer of Range Rover vehicles, announced in a press release that the waitlist has officially opened for the very first electric Range Rover, aptly named the Range Rover Electric.
"Since going on sale in 2021 the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we're seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history," writes Range Rover Managing Director Geraldine Ingham.
"Because of this unprecedented success story, we're now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model."
Prototype testing begins
Alongside the opening of the waitlist, Land Rover has begun its prototype testing process to refine its new electric vehicle. The Range Rover Electric is slated to have performance comparable to a Range Rover V8 but with the quiet and efficiency that comes with an electric motor. The vehicle will feature an 800V architecture that will allow it to charge up on all public charging networks, which in turn will support the cabin's variety of luxury features that Range Rovers are known for.
"We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created," writes JLR's Executive Director of Product Engineering, Thomas Müller. "The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin, and go-anywhere capability — but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions."
"And as repeated throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry."
Those interested in being notified of the latest developments of the Range Rover Electric can join the waitlist on the Range Rover website.