Range Rover Electric Is On The Horizon As Waitlist Opens

One of the larger barriers to a greater saturation of electric vehicles in the world is more powerful cars like Range Rover. The power of a combustion engine is what gives luxury SUVs like Range Rovers their iconic signature muscle – something that's very difficult for a purely electric vehicle to replicate. However, as electric vehicles have had more impressive showings in the last few years, the concept of an electric Range Rover is right on the cusp of becoming a reality, and all those interested are invited to get on the ground floor.

Today, Land Rover, manufacturer of Range Rover vehicles, announced in a press release that the waitlist has officially opened for the very first electric Range Rover, aptly named the Range Rover Electric.

"Since going on sale in 2021 the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we're seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history," writes Range Rover Managing Director Geraldine Ingham.

"Because of this unprecedented success story, we're now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model."