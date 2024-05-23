2024 Range Rover Evoque Review: Real Luxury Off-Roader Comes With Compromises

Much like with voting and choosing the right size portion of ice-cream, when buying a new car it's easy to make decisions counter to your own best interests. What the heart desires is not always what's most practical, something the 2024 Range Rover Evoque illustrates amply. In the fiercely competitive small luxury SUV set, spec is everything.

Time has been kind to the Evoque's design, and though the compact crossover may not look quite as unusual as when it first launched in 2011, the Velar-inspired 2018 refresh smoothed things out nicely. It's a chunky, pinched wedge of an SUV, made less fussy with its simplified grille and smoother flanks. Pop-out door handles are still mistrusted by some, but Range Rover's beefy versions are a glimpse of its bigger siblings' general heft.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Pricing kicks off at $49,900 (plus $1,175 destination) for the 2024 Evoque S, rising to $54,900 (plus destination) for the Dynamic SE trim. The well-equipped example you see here landed at a hefty $62,815 all-in.