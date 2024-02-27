2024 BMW X2 First Drive: Big Redesigns Aren't Without Compromise

It's easy, when something is working, to assume that more of it could only be a good thing. That certainly encapsulates the new 2024 BMW X2, a subcompact luxury crossover that has ambitions far in excess of its footprint.

There's no doubting that the X2 has been a popular car for BMW. Worldwide, the automaker sold almost 400,000 of the first-generation crossover between its market debut in March 2018 and December 2023. Not only is BMW making its successor bigger and more boldly styled, it's adding an all-electric version to the line-up, too.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The BMW iX2 swaps out the gas engine for either one or two electric motors, up to 297 miles of range (albeit on the WLTP test cycle, not the more arduous EPA version), and more available torque in the all-wheel drive configuration than the most potent gas-powered X2. It makes it all the more disappointing that BMW won't be bringing it to the U.S. market, though its MINI sibling — the new Countryman Electric — will be headed 'Stateside.