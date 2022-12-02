2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Review: Showroom Shine

The 2023 BMW X1 kicks off the crossover's third generation, after it made its debut way back in 2009. This all-new version updates the exterior with Bimmer's current design language — big kidney grilles, multifaceted surfaces, generally perplexing — but it more or less retains its overall silhouette and shape as a small, stout luxury crossover.

Under the hood is a 2.0 liter twin-scroll turbo 4-cylinder engine that manages to whip up 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It sends it to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual clutch automatic before it's distributed by BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Most of the meatier changes have taken place in the interior, as the cabin has been similarly updated to match the lineup. Much of what's seen here has clearly been influenced by the iX and subsequently what we've seen in the 7 Series. Apart from a uniform look, the updated interior is more efficient in its layout, trimming the fat and opening up the cabin to feel more airy and streamlined. It's something achieved with very intelligent simplicity, which is exemplified in the floating armrest and center console that removes what isn't required and making what remains useful or simple storage solutions.

Pulling it all together is a 10-square feet of panoramic glass roof that brings the outside world in during the day, segmented for sun/moon roof functions, and which has a cloth shade that extends to cool things off. At night, a standard package of ambient lighting sets the mood. Even the seats have been redeveloped for the X1, which is nice but the most notable thing about them is that they are only available with SensaTec 2.0, the latest iteration of BMW's animal-free leather substitute.