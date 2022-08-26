The 10 Best Features On The 2022 Volvo XC40
Available since 2018, the Volvo XC40 subcompact has been a strong contender in the luxury crossover space. Sitting below the compact XC60, the XC40 is your cheapest way into Volvo ownership. Its popularity has grown considerably thanks to how affordable and value-rich the SUV is. Prices start at a touch over $36,000 for the entry-level T4 Momentum, while the top-spec T5 Inscription costs just under $43,000. Additionally, Volvo offers a four-year or 50,000 miles limited warranty when buying an XC40.
For the 2022 XC40 model year, there are a few omissions compared to the 2021 SUV. No rear child locks, the powered tailgate is now an optional extra, and front fog lamps are reserved for the upper trim levels. Cosmetically, the 2021 and 2022 cars are pretty similar, and you no longer have visible rear exhaust outlets as Volvo has hidden them for a "greener" outlook. If you want to be truly environmentally conscious, however, Volvo offers the XC40 Recharge with 402 horsepower and 223 miles of EV range.
In terms of competition, the Volvo XC40 goes up against the 2023 BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3. So what makes Volvo's entry-level SUV stand out? Let's dive into the 10 best features offered on the 2022 Volvo XC40.
Fun and youthful exterior styling
The XC40 was always an eye-catcher, and Volvo has wisely decided to leave it mostly undisturbed for the 2022 model year. The funky and youthful exterior has carried over, and aside from the fog lamp change already mentioned, the overall design is largely the same as the 2021 model. At the front, the Volvo grille stands tall and wide, with distinctive LED headlights flanking either end. Moving to the sides reveals short overhangs and stylish alloy wheels, which are offered in 18, 19, or 20 inch sizes, depending on the trim level.
At the rear, you'll find the signature upright Volvo taillights, a design borrowed from more expensive models like the 2022 XC60 and XC90. As for exterior colors, nine choices are available with contrasting roof options: either black or – reserved for the entry-level Momentum trim (via Car Confections) — white. Move up to the R-Design trim, and the XC40 looks sportier courtesy of bigger wheels, a black-painted roof and window surrounds, along with a bespoke R-Design grille. The Inscription trim level, on the other hand, takes a classier approach with different wheel designs and splashes of chrome instead of the blacked-out theme.
Adequate levels of performance and agility
As for available powertrain options, all XC40 trims come with a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder in two states of tune: 187 horsepower or 248 horsepower. Dubbed T4 and T5, respectively, the 187 horsepower engine is available only with front-wheel drive (FWD), whereas the 248 horsepower variant is exclusively all-wheel drive (AWD). In terms of torque outputs, the T4 powertrain puts out 221 lb-ft, while the T5 generates 258 lb-ft. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic that's standard across the range.
Performance is punchy, although not as exciting as perhaps a BMW X1 (via The Car Connection). However, there is enough oomph to get you from A to B without any problems. The 8-speed box is quick to handle gear changes and shows no signs of hesitation when flooring it. Plus, the SUV handles pretty well despite having a fairly tall design.
Something worth pointing out is the 2022 XC40's towing capacity, which stands at 3,500 pounds when properly equipped—sturdy numbers for a subcompact SUV. Per Car and Driver, the XC40 in its AWD form manages to hit 0-60 mph in a rather swift 6.2 seconds. As for fuel economy, EPA rates the 2022 Volvo XC40 at 23 mpg city and 32 mpg highway for the T4 engine, while the T5 is rated at 22 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.
Minimalistic yet premium interior design
When it comes to interiors, Volvo does a fantastic job. Restrained and elegant, the layout is functional yet minimal. Step inside the XC40, and you'll likely instantly recognize the familiar Volvo design features. The interior is spare of buttons, although there are a few placed conveniently below the infotainment unit, similar to what we find inside the XC60 and XC90. Most adjustments, for features like the air conditioning, radio, and media, are all controlled via the touchscreen.
What stands out is material quality, and fit and finish (via Doug DeMuro). For an entry-level subcompact, Volvo has managed to offer plenty of soft-touch plastics on top of the dashboard, door pads, and center console. Also, the premium feel of the primary touchpoints, be it the steering wheel or indicator stalks, are simply excellent.
As for the seats, they are power-adjustable and heated as standard, providing a reasonable amount of comfort, support, and versatility. You also get memory seats as standard on the 2022 XC40, which is a welcome addition on a luxury subcompact. In terms of material, the Momentum and Inscription trims get leather upholstery, while the R-Design gets a suede-like Nubuck/Nappa leather combination.
Ample storage and passenger space
What separates the XC40 from the rest of its competition is the interior space. Volvo has cleverly integrated several useful storage elements while freeing up some interior room. By relocating the speakers from the bottom of the doors, for example, Volvo has managed to offer unusually large door pockets, especially for a subcompact. The center console has also received a little Swedish ingenuity in the form of a large storage area under the center armrest. Additionally, you'll find two cupholders positioned slightly in front of the available trash can, which is neatly integrated into the front of the center armrest. Right below the infotainment unit is a storage compartment, a wireless charging pad on some trims, and a smartphone holder.
In terms of interior space, the Volvo XC40 is among the best—if not—the best in the segment. Passenger room is aplenty by luxury subcompact standards, as is the available cargo capacity. Volvo claims the 2022 XC40 has 21 cu.ft of cargo volume while passenger volume stands at 95 cu.ft. In comparison, the 2022 Mercedes GLA offers just 15 cu.ft of cargo capacity, whereas the 2023 Audi Q3 offers a passenger volume one cu.ft lesser than the XC40.
Standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster
Not every luxury subcompact offers the digital gauge cluster as standard across the entire range, but the 2022 XC40 does. All Volvo XC40 trims get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, showing everything from speed and remaining range, through to multimedia, navigation, and more. You can customize how the digital dials look, too, with Volvo offering four different themes for the cluster: Glass, Minimalistic, Performance, and Chrome Rings.
In addition to the customization, the instrument cluster displays the speed limit and other safety information. If you add the available adaptive cruise control, the display shows you the minimum distance the XC40 will keep between you and the vehicle ahead, and what speed you've set it to. A similar visual representation can be seen when lane-keeping assist is turned on. On the XC40 Recharge, however, the system is an updated Android-based unit: larger, at 13.1-inches, with has improved graphics, and a generally nicer user interface. Per Volvo, the updated instrument cluster will feature in the 2023 XC40.
Tech-savvy with optional Harman Kardon audio
As far as luxury subcompacts go, the 2022 Volvo XC40 comes decently equipped. As mentioned, you get a 12.3-inch digital driver's display as standard and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth and smartphone integration, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That screen is used to control most vehicle functions, including changing radio presets, adjusting the climate control, and setting navigation.
Even the base model comes with a lot of standard features (via Motor Trend). However, the Momentum trim misses out on a few essentials. Wireless charging is part of an optional package, as are front fog lights and the updated navigation system. Step up to the R-Design, and niceties like wireless charging and front foglights are available. Opting the Inscription trim adds a rather stylish crystal glass shifter, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic moonroof. Other available features include keyless entry, powered passenger seats, heated rear seats, front parking assist, a power-operated tailgate, and an eight-speaker audio system. For audiophiles, meanwhile, Volvo offers an optional 14-speaker Harman Kardon system.
Plenty of safety features
Volvo has long been famous for safety, and the XC40 is no exception: the Swedish marque has done a great job equipping even the base XC40 Momentum with multiple driver assistance systems. As standard, Volvo offers the 2022 XC40 with automatic high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist, and auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection (via CarBuzz). Additionally, the subcompact SUV gets lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert thrown in as well. But that's not all; the entire XC40 range gets seven airbags, automatic wipers, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control as part of the standard equipment list.
However, if you want the XC40 to have semi-autonomous driving capabilities, you'll have to option the Advanced Package, which brings adaptive cruise control, Volvo's highway lane-keeping Pilot Assist system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Otherwise, the standard XC40 only gets rear camera with parking sensors. Speaking of parking your XC40, Volvo offers multiple assist features as part of the Advanced Package, which can automatically move the car in and out of a parking spot in addition to offering steering assistance.
NHTSA and IIHS highly rate the XC40
The robustness of a car is evident when it's subjected to several crash tests. It's one thing to offer a bunch of safety features, but to not live up to expectations is an entirely different thing. Volvo has established itself as one of the safest car brands worldwide, and it's no different in the North American market.
As for the 2022 XC40, we can confidently say that when it comes to crash tests, the entry-level Volvo passed with flying colors. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the 2022 Volvo XC40 has scored a five-star overall safety rating. The subcompact SUV has scored five stars in nearly all of the specific tests conducted by the NHTSA. The only test where it scored four stars is the Rollover, which for any high-riding SUV is a challenge.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2022 Volvo XC40 with "Top Safety Pick Plus." According to the tests, the XC40 scored "Good" in just about everything apart from an "Acceptable" rating for the IIHS' updated side impact test. As for the crash mitigation and avoidance criteria, the 2022 XC40 has scored a "Superior" rating for all the standard systems.
Excellent build quality
Strong build quality is something you'd expect from an SUV costing $40,000. Still, it's not unheard of for car brands to omit features and opt for cheaper materials in the name of cost-cutting. The brand new 2022 Honda Civic Si, for example, saw Canadian-spec models get a handful of features simply not available to U.S buyers. As for build quality, even esteemed rivals like the 2023 Audi Q3 can come in for criticism: per Motortend, its interior is simply not quite as opulent as you'd expect from a subcompact bearing those four rings up front.
Happily, the Volvo escapes such criticism, with the XC40's interior broadly complaint-free. In terms of build quality, even the door closing has a satisfying and solid thud (via Redline Reviews). The generous use of aluminum on the door cards and dashboard is worth praising. Generally, everything is built solid. You won't hear anything creak or rattle inside, nor would you find any panel gaps on the outside. It's just a well-put-together premium subcompact SUV.
Competitive pricing and warranty packages
The 2022 Volvo XC40 starts from $35,100 for the entry-level Momentum trim, without options or destination charges (via U.S News & World Report). If you want AWD—available only with the T5 powertrain—get ready to pay another $2,000, regardless of the trim level. As for optional extras, you can have the Climate Package for an additional $750, offering a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
For equipping the XC40 Momentum with the updated navigation system, wireless charging, adaptive lights, and front parking sensors, you should opt the $2,400 Premium Package. The $4,050 Advanced package builds on the Premium package by adding a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, and Volvo's Pilot Assist. The Harman Kardon audio system is $800 extra, the powered tailgate is another $200, and the moonroof will set you back $1,475.
The R-Design trim level starts from $40,350, while the Inscription trim adds another $500 for a total of $40,850. Most of the optional extras listed above are available for the R-Design and Inscription trims. As for warranty packages, the 2022 XC40 gets a Limited warranty and Powertrain warranty, both valid for up to four years or 50,000 miles. Volvo also throws in complimentary scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles.