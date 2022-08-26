The 10 Best Features On The 2022 Volvo XC40

Available since 2018, the Volvo XC40 subcompact has been a strong contender in the luxury crossover space. Sitting below the compact XC60, the XC40 is your cheapest way into Volvo ownership. Its popularity has grown considerably thanks to how affordable and value-rich the SUV is. Prices start at a touch over $36,000 for the entry-level T4 Momentum, while the top-spec T5 Inscription costs just under $43,000. Additionally, Volvo offers a four-year or 50,000 miles limited warranty when buying an XC40.

For the 2022 XC40 model year, there are a few omissions compared to the 2021 SUV. No rear child locks, the powered tailgate is now an optional extra, and front fog lamps are reserved for the upper trim levels. Cosmetically, the 2021 and 2022 cars are pretty similar, and you no longer have visible rear exhaust outlets as Volvo has hidden them for a "greener" outlook. If you want to be truly environmentally conscious, however, Volvo offers the XC40 Recharge with 402 horsepower and 223 miles of EV range.

In terms of competition, the Volvo XC40 goes up against the 2023 BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3. So what makes Volvo's entry-level SUV stand out? Let's dive into the 10 best features offered on the 2022 Volvo XC40.