The Cost Of A Fully Loaded Volvo XC40 Isn't What You'd Expect
Volvo is a company that is known for many things. Its rides are ultra-reliable, it offers top-of-the-line style and technology, and oftentimes it delivers vehicles with price tags that a wide range of consumers can afford. The value propositions they make say a great deal considering Volvo is one of the most widely known makers of luxury vehicles in the world. A prime example of a price structure that belies a Volvo vehicle's value is the 2022 Volvo XC40, the brand's latest small SUV. This vehicle comes with Volvo's usual bold styling and — even in its base package — packs a real punch in the technology department. This new model is sold in three trims, the most extravagant of which has a price that undercuts many non-luxury full-size SUVs.
It should be noted that there is also an electric version of this vehicle called the XC40 Recharge. Today we're taking a look at the non-electric version of the 2022 XC40 available in three iterations, each with T4 FWD and T5 AWD options.
Starting price for a Volvo XC40
Prospective buyers will find the XC40 available in three separate trims: Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription. Prices start at $36,195, $41,445, and $41,945 respectively, and each version has the option to roll with T4 FWD (with the given starting prices), or T5 AWD, for an additional $2,000. The T4 FWD option works with a quoted fuel consumption of 32 mpg on the highway, while the T5 AWD option runs at 30 mpg. The T5 AWD version goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, while the T4 FWD version hits that speed in 8.1 seconds.
Regardless of trim, performance, fuel economy, fuel capacity, cargo capacity, seating capacity, and towing capacity all remain the same. Environmental classification (ULEV 70 across all models), interior dimensions, and exterior dimensions also stay the same regardless of vehicle trim.
The curb weight changes ever-so-slightly depending on trim. The Momentum trim version of this vehicle weighs in at 3627 pounds, while the R-Design trim version sits at 3714 pounds. The Inscription version of the vehicle hits 3820 pounds, or almost 200 pounds heavier than this vehicle's lightest iteration.
Price for a fully loaded model
The highest-end, most fully-loaded version of this vehicle is the T5 AWD with Inscription trim. This package adds a set of features that the base Momentum version doesn't have, including LED front fog lights with cornering and access to Volvo's Sensus Navigation system. The Inscription version of this vehicle has 18-inch 6-Spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels, chrome protective caps, a laminated panoramic moonroof with "Power Sunshade," and bright aluminum side window trim. Inside you'll find driftwood decor, "high level illumination," fancy aluminum Volvo tread plates, and an Orrefors-brand crystal gear selector knob.
This most expensive version of the vehicle works with a HomeLink garage door transmitter, wireless smartphone charging, and a removable and foldable load floor with grocery bag holders. The luxury of having every single feature this vehicle can pack will cost a grand total of approximately $43,949, and that's including the T5 AWD add-on cost of $2,000.
You could also trade out the standard wheels for some 21-inch 5-Triple Open Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels for an additional $3,315. You could also add a roof spoiler for $395, and an exterior styling kit for $2,100, several package add-ons like Climate, Advanced, and Protection Package Premier for $750, $1,450, and $510, respectively. There's also Park Assist Pilot, Polestar Performance, front and rear mud flaps, and a Harman Kardon Premium Sound audio system you could add. If you've added everything so far, you've reached a total of $55,655.
There are also a few "Pack & Load" accessories if you wanted to have absolutely every optional piece of equipment and technology available for this vehicle, for a grand total of $59,605 (including destination fees).