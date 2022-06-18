The Cost Of A Fully Loaded Volvo XC40 Isn't What You'd Expect

Volvo is a company that is known for many things. Its rides are ultra-reliable, it offers top-of-the-line style and technology, and oftentimes it delivers vehicles with price tags that a wide range of consumers can afford. The value propositions they make say a great deal considering Volvo is one of the most widely known makers of luxury vehicles in the world. A prime example of a price structure that belies a Volvo vehicle's value is the 2022 Volvo XC40, the brand's latest small SUV. This vehicle comes with Volvo's usual bold styling and — even in its base package — packs a real punch in the technology department. This new model is sold in three trims, the most extravagant of which has a price that undercuts many non-luxury full-size SUVs.

It should be noted that there is also an electric version of this vehicle called the XC40 Recharge. Today we're taking a look at the non-electric version of the 2022 XC40 available in three iterations, each with T4 FWD and T5 AWD options.