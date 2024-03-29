2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 Review: Playful Luxury Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

As far as actually driving the AMG goes, it's an absolute riot. The suspension is stiff, the engine is loud, and it's remarkably quick: 0-60 mph takes 5.1 seconds, the automaker claims. There's something hilarious about seeing a tiny SUV take off like the Saturn V when you push the pedal to the metal. It's flat out a lot of fun. I successfully startled my friends in the passenger seats when hammering the accelerator and that's all I could ask for in a performance SUV.

For many, the phrase "performance SUV" may still seem like an oxymoron, but AMG managed to get it to work in a way that made me audibly laugh while driving. Its wide tires, worked-over suspension, and 4Matic all-wheel drive system allowed it to stick to corners in ways that seemed to initially defy physics. But alas, I am no mechanical engineer or physicist.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

Being able to propel a crossover to speeds that are not approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a matter of a few seconds is rather enjoyable. It's not "punch you in the face" fast, and it's not keeping pace with Lamborghinis or AMGs with a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, but it's definitely enough to have fun. And that's' really all that matters. Yet with all that fun comes the downside. It's not even remotely fuel-efficient for a crossover. It carries a combined estimate of 24 miles per gallon which puts it squarely in the "not great, but not terrible" category, yet that can drop to as low as 18 or 19 when you are really taking it through its paces. Since it seems to be happiest with higher octane premium fuel, fill ups are frequent and expensive. Yet, it may be worth it if "Spirited Driving" is your jam.