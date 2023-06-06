2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Review: Stuck In The Middle
Never underestimate Mercedes-Benz's ability to offer one vehicle in a dizzying number of configurations. The lightly refreshed 2024 GLE-Class is sold as a GLE 350, GLE 450, GLE 450e plug-in hybrid, GLE 580, AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S. That's six variations of one SUV, and before you start to factor in the GLE Coupe variants which, of course, are coupes in name only.
Compare the similarities between GLEs and you'll have less a Venn diagram and more a series of concentric circles. So where — particularly given the rising tide of tech-upgraded models like the 2023 GLC, which feel like they've received a lot more attention lately – does that leave a mid-tier model like the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53?
What's new for 2024?
The 2024 GLE's newness isn't immediately noticeable, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The headlights have a new daytime running light pattern and Mercedes added a couple of new colors to the models' various color palettes. But overall, this is an incredibly handsome SUV, with great lines and nice proportions, and the AMG versions add beefy touches like flared wheel arches and fat tires.
Starting at $87,900 including a $1,150 destination charge, the AMG GLE 53 is positioned a little more than half-way up the GLE-Class ladder. This specific test car is adorned with a $1,750 Diamond White paint job that really shines in the red-hot Arizona sun, and is nicely complemented by optional 21-inch wheels — a $1,300 add-on. Blacked-out trim is included with the $750 AMG Night Package, and a $500 performance steering wheel comes wrapped in gonna-get-gross-if-you're-sweaty microfiber suede.
Add in some carbon fiber trim and you get my GLE 53's $95,150 as-tested price. A pretty penny, indeed; more on that in a moment.
Lots of luxury, but no new tech
Some new upholstery colors and trims come online as part of the GLE's 2024 model year update, though the SUV's cabin is largely the same as before. Generally speaking, the GLE is well built and comfortable, with plenty of room for front and rear passengers alike, as well as nearly 75 cubic feet of cargo space if you fold the back seats flat. The front compartment is a little vent-heavy in terms of design, and the center console grab-handles feel like a straight carbon-copy of the ones in the Porsche Cayenne, but nevertheless, the GLE is a plush SUV. Too bad about that new steering wheel, though; the haptic sliders are a pain in the rear to use, and the overall design is so, so busy.
Because the GLE is a few years old, its dashboard design isn't set up to incorporate Mercedes' new vertically oriented infotainment screen — ditto the all-encompassing Hyperscreen. But there's not much to complain about with the standard pair of 12.3-inch colorful displays that make up the gauge cluster and multimedia screen. The "Hey, Mercedes" natural speech recognition works well most of the time, and if you don't feel like dealing with the native navigation or menu structure, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly.
The AMG GLE 53 comes with Mercedes' full roster of safety tech, everything from a surround-view camera to parking assist to blind-spot monitoring and more. A banging' Burmester audio system is also included in the AMG GLE 53, as are heated and cooled front seats and a panoramic sunroof, making it slightly easier to cope with that high cost of entry.
Turbo I6 + 48-volt tech = potent powertrain
The GLE 53's calling card is its powertrain, which combines a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-6 engine with a 48-volt starter-generator that acts like an electric supercharger. On its own the gas engine provides a healthy 429 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, but the mild-hybrid system offers a supplemental 21 hp and 148 lb-ft that aids with initial acceleration and allows for more generous use of the standard stop-start system.
All told, the AMG GLE 53 can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, which is decently quick for an all-wheel-drive crossover of this size. Only the V8-powered GLE 580 and AMG GLE 63 S models are quicker, completing the 0-to-60 sprint in 4.3 and 3.7 seconds, respectively.
Considering its AMG badge and healthy power output, the GLE 53 isn't exactly a fuel sipper, even with the mild-hybrid assist onboard. The EPA estimates you'll get 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined, though over 300 miles of mostly highway use, I never managed to get above the high teens. If you want a better balance of power and efficiency, the plug-in hybrid GLE 450e puts down 381 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and a 23.3-kilowatt-hour battery provides usable fully electric driving range (exactly how much is still TBD).
But there's a problem
The GLE 53 feels conflicted. Because it's part of the AMG lineup, there's an inherent focus on sportiness, but those factors only seem to work against the GLE's core competencies.
Take the nine-speed automatic transmission, for example. This gearbox offers smooth and well-timed shifts once you're already up and running, but it's incredibly jerky while engaging first gear when pulling away from a stoplight, and can often take too long before engaging second. Drive the AMG GLE 53 in Sport mode and the transmission is eager to downshift under braking but similarly dimwitted to upshift when you've reached a cruising speed. You can, at least, override the transmission's operation via steering wheel-mounted paddles.
Then there's the exhaust. I'm glad Mercedes-Benz lets you amplify the powertrain's sound but the aural quality is rather poor. The exhaust drones at higher speeds and everyone I put in this car complained about the sound. It leaves me wanting to keep the exhaust hushed at all times, which is out of character for an AMG Merc.
Thankfully, the GLE 53's suspension is clutch. The standard air-ride setup makes for blissful highway cruising and the 48-volt system's active anti-roll tech keeps the SUV mostly flat while cornering. The steering is light and direct, and while it lacks the level of feedback you'll find in a Porsche Cayenne, I don't think most GLE buyers will care (or even notice). Standard torque vectoring and properly thick 275/45R21 front and 315/40R21 rear tires mean there's more grip than you'll ever need in a midsize luxury SUV. Braking performance is solid, too, with little front-end dive, even during hard stops.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 verdict
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 sounds like it should be a best-of-all-worlds blend of performance and comfort, but in practice, this SUV just feels compromised. The high-strung nature of the engine and transmission don't mix with the otherwise relaxed dynamics. I suppose the GLE 53 makes sense if you just want the look and bragging rights of AMG ownership, since it's $40,950 less expensive than the GLE 63 S. But is that really a strong enough reason to buy?
The aforementioned GLE 450e plug-in hybrid offers the benefit of real electric range, and at $70,650, it's $17,250 cheaper than the GLE 53. However, the real treasure of the lineup is the GLE 580, which has more power (510 hp, 538 lb-ft), better character (hello, V8 engine) and it's every bit as luxurious, all for the same price ($50 less expensive to start, actually). Don't care as much about performance? A GLE 350 or GLE 450 will almost certainly suit you just fine. Want more bang for your buck elsewhere? BMW will sell you a V8 in the X5 M60i for only a couple thousand dollars more.
In a vacuum, the AMG GLE 53 is pretty sweet. But with so much overlap across the lineup, what could be a standout star instead feels like a hodgepodge of other GLEs' better attributes.