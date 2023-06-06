2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Review: Stuck In The Middle

Some new upholstery colors and trims come online as part of the GLE's 2024 model year update, though the SUV's cabin is largely the same as before. Generally speaking, the GLE is well built and comfortable, with plenty of room for front and rear passengers alike, as well as nearly 75 cubic feet of cargo space if you fold the back seats flat. The front compartment is a little vent-heavy in terms of design, and the center console grab-handles feel like a straight carbon-copy of the ones in the Porsche Cayenne, but nevertheless, the GLE is a plush SUV. Too bad about that new steering wheel, though; the haptic sliders are a pain in the rear to use, and the overall design is so, so busy.

Because the GLE is a few years old, its dashboard design isn't set up to incorporate Mercedes' new vertically oriented infotainment screen — ditto the all-encompassing Hyperscreen. But there's not much to complain about with the standard pair of 12.3-inch colorful displays that make up the gauge cluster and multimedia screen. The "Hey, Mercedes" natural speech recognition works well most of the time, and if you don't feel like dealing with the native navigation or menu structure, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly.

The AMG GLE 53 comes with Mercedes' full roster of safety tech, everything from a surround-view camera to parking assist to blind-spot monitoring and more. A banging' Burmester audio system is also included in the AMG GLE 53, as are heated and cooled front seats and a panoramic sunroof, making it slightly easier to cope with that high cost of entry.