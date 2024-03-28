2024 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4Matic Review: Subtle Sedan Meets Loud Tech

As well as the powertrain and chassis meld together traditional ICE refinement with high-tech electric efficiency to produce stellar driving dynamics in sheer performance terms, the main generational differences that most drivers will notice before even touching the accelerator pedal involve how substantially technology affects the entire E-Class experience. The enormous dash, in this case equipped with the SuperScreen option that includes three distinct digital screens, simply boggles the mind. The passenger screen alone measures 12.3 inches diagonally—that's bigger than many center console infotainment touchscreens on the market today.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

For the driver's cluster, more sensitive eyeballs (and brains) may opt to turn off the holographic 3D display for navigation and gauge readouts—an easy task via only a couple of taps on the main central touchscreen. But otherwise, navigating through 'Benz's updated third-gen MBUX that debuts on the E-Class can get quite frustrating. Selecting the "Home" icon, for example, takes the screen back to the navigation page first, before a second tap actually pulls up the home screen (makes sense, right?). Apple CarPlay, supported wirelessly or wired, can take more than a few exploratory menus to locate—or via a tiny icon that pops up at the top-left of the navigation screen. And that camera above the dash allows for selfies, video conferencing apps, and even TikTok. Using third-party apps largely requires parking the car, but is this truly necessary, not to mention a good thing?

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The screens themselves sit within a fairly pleasing dash design, largely because suborning so many systems to digital selection necessarily reduces visual clutter. Still, the extent of piano black plastic trim surround piecess and on what few buttons remain then becomes something of a bummer—especially for the tiny strip of physical switchgear almost hidden below the central screen.