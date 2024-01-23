5 Of The Most Luxurious Features On The 2024 Mercedes E-Class (And How Much It'll Cost You)

The first feature available on the standard Premium trim that just screams luxury is the 64-color ambient lighting on its futuristic-looking dashboard. No one can deny that custom lighting inside a luxury car is cool. The second Premium trim feature that stands out is the Mercedes Digital Vehicle Key system. Through the right apps on your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can start or lock/unlock your car, a genuinely useful feature.

Mercedes-Benz

The array of standard features on the Premium trim is nice, but Mercedes really steps it up with the Pinnacle trim. That starts at $64,850 for the E 350 4MATIC and tops out at $70,650 for the E 450 4MATIC. The Pinnacle trim steps up the ambient lighting and pairs it with the optional Burmester sound system. Drivers can configure the lights to change in time with the music coming from the MBUX infotainment system.

Secondly, and perhaps a more useful feature, is the heat and noise insulating glass that comes standard on the Pinnacle trim. When you're driving a Mercedes or being driven around in one, you want to be as comfortable as possible and isolated from the elements. Insulated glass certainly helps out in that department. Lastly, There's the illuminated grille that's become a calling card for Mercedes. When driving a $70,000-plus car, you likely want people to notice. Nothing accomplishes that better than a giant glowing Mercedes badge on the front grille.