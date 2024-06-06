2025 Rivian R1 First Drive: The Changes You Can't See Are What Make It A Winner

There's a whole lot riding on the 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T, even if these second-generation electric trucks don't look much different from the outside. More powerful and more efficient, the new two, three, and four-motor EVs not only represent meaningful updates as Rivian chases production perfection, but also aim to address some of the feedback (or just complaints) from its earliest adopters.

It could take that strategy, because the R1 got in early. Rivian was the first to launch an all-electric pickup in the U.S. market, and then the first to launch an all-electric three-row SUV. The auto industry doesn't stand still, however: several big names now have EV trucks, and while three-row electric rivals like the Kia EV9 may not match the R1S for performance or luxury features, they don't command the same, premium price tag, either.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

By the time the smaller, cheaper R2 launches in 2026, meanwhile, Rivian certainly won't have first-mover advantage in the five-seat electric SUV space. And, put bluntly, the R1 needs to be a success to pay for the R2, and then the R2 in turn in order for the smaller-still R3 to be possible.

The original Rivian R1 was always alluring, but the second-generation R1 needs to convince would-be buyers that it can also be a sensible choice.