2025 Audi Q7 And 2024 Q8 First Drive: Can A Refresh And SQ Speed Justify The Price?

Audi had an admirable history of technological innovation, prioritizing all-wheel drive and dominating motorsports from rallying to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But most customers don't care about that. They just want SUVs from a recognizable brand to help live out their active lifestyles, tote children, and show off to their neighbors. Audi's got them covered.

The three-row Audi Q7 and two-row Audi Q8, along with their respective SQ7 and SQ8 performance variants, are competent midsize luxury SUVs. The Q7 was Audi's first SUV, and has been around in its current, second-generation form since the 2017 model year. The Q8 joined it as a 2019 model.

Both SUVs are now at the age when automakers would typically be launching redesigns, or at least heavy refreshes. But for now Audi is only applying minor styling and technology updates. Said updates are broadly the same, but were applied to the Q8 for 2024 and the Q7 for 2025. However, Audi also considers the 2024 Q8 described here to be representative of the 2025 model, for which no major changes are planned.

