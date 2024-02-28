2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: The Expensive Benchmark

Hindsight is 20/20, but few could've predicted how well the Porsche Cayenne would be received. Initial skepticism — and outright hostility — about a sports car company diversifying into SUVs has been thoroughly upended since its original debut back in 2002, the Cayenne's sales success (and that of its soon-to-go-electric Macan little sibling) helping fund more beguiling 911 and 718 development. Now, in an update that isn't quite a new model, but kind of is, the 2024 Cayenne gets to demonstrate it's not just a cynical sales ploy.

Officially part of the third generation launched in 2017, this mid-cycle refresh proved to be more aggressive than most. While the core crash structure is carried over, there are changes pretty much everywhere else, from the bodywork to the drivetrains to the cabin and its lavish tech upgrade.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result looks sharper and crisper, even if it's instantly recognizable as a Cayenne. Porsche's squinting LED headlamps and tush-strapping rear light bar conspire with the bolder crease lines to shed some of the visual bulk of the older versions. While this particular example is the Cayenne SUV, rather than the marketing-misnomer Coupe variant (that still has four doors and a hatchback rear but pairs that with a more aggressively curvaceous roofline), it looks more taut and compact than ever. Rest assured, though, the dimensions are basically the same as before.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Sat right in the middle of the 2024 line-up, the Cayenne S is arguably the epitome of the nameplate. Priced from $95,700 (plus $1,650 destination), it is, with the briefest scan of the options sheet, a six-figure ride in practice.