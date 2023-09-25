2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Squeezes Speed And Comfort From Plug-In Hybrid SUV

Porsche has revealed all the luxurious details on the updated 2024 model year Cayenne S E-Hybrid and the subsequent Coupe version. The battery size has been boosted to 25.9 kWh. But more importantly, the SUV's overall performance is seeing some impressive gains. With both the turbocharged three-liter V6 and its electric motor going at full tilt, the Cayenne E-Hybrid now generates 512 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That power doesn't mean a lot if the Porsche can't lay down some rubber. Fortunately, it delivers.

According to a press release from Porsche, the 2024 Cayenne E-Hybrid can rocket itself to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Quarter-mile times are not usually a metric touted by German luxury automakers, but Porsche wanted to note that not only does the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid run a quarter-mile in 13 seconds flat, it's actually a tenth of a second faster than a twin-turbo V8 powered Cayenne. Not bad at all.