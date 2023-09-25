2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Squeezes Speed And Comfort From Plug-In Hybrid SUV
Porsche has revealed all the luxurious details on the updated 2024 model year Cayenne S E-Hybrid and the subsequent Coupe version. The battery size has been boosted to 25.9 kWh. But more importantly, the SUV's overall performance is seeing some impressive gains. With both the turbocharged three-liter V6 and its electric motor going at full tilt, the Cayenne E-Hybrid now generates 512 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That power doesn't mean a lot if the Porsche can't lay down some rubber. Fortunately, it delivers.
According to a press release from Porsche, the 2024 Cayenne E-Hybrid can rocket itself to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Quarter-mile times are not usually a metric touted by German luxury automakers, but Porsche wanted to note that not only does the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid run a quarter-mile in 13 seconds flat, it's actually a tenth of a second faster than a twin-turbo V8 powered Cayenne. Not bad at all.
Six-figure super SUV
On the comfort and convenience end, the E-Hybrid comes standard with adaptive air suspension that can allow for a broad range of suspension settings, from gliding on a pillow to stiff as a board for more performance-oriented driving. Porsche has not revealed the battery's range, but it notes that it can be fully charged in two and a half hours when using a Level 2 charger.
Your typical luxury staples like 20-inch wheels are standard as well as a dual tailpipe exhaust system so everyone else will know that you have a big SUV that can smoke some muscle cars in a drag race. Porsche says the new Cayenne will reach dealers by the Spring of next year and it starts at a very Porsche-like $99,100 with the coupe cresting six figures at 104,000. Prices do not include the obligatory $1,650 delivery charge. You'll be able to order a 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV or Coupe starting today.