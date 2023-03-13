Porsche Teases All-New Flagship Electric SUV Above Cayenne

Porsche has ambitious portfolio diversification plans on the heels of its public offering late last year, which valued the company at a staggering 72 billion euros. At its annual press conference earlier today, the carmaker dished out on its Road to 20 program, divulging plans of cost model restructuring, quality upgrades, and, of course, new cars slated for debut in the immediate future.

Unsurprisingly, the focus is on fleet electrification, which is going to constitute an 80% share of EVs in the entire lineup by the end of the ongoing decade. Porsche says it will start shipping the all-electric Macan, building on the 2023 trim that came in a Touring flavor. It will be followed by an electric version of the Porsche 718 coupe, which takes over the reigns from gas-guzzling speed demons like the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

However, the most notable revelation is the confirmation of an electric Cayenne SUV. Porsche says it's upcoming electric SUV will sit above the current generation Cayenne in its portfolio.