Porsche Teases All-New Flagship Electric SUV Above Cayenne
Porsche has ambitious portfolio diversification plans on the heels of its public offering late last year, which valued the company at a staggering 72 billion euros. At its annual press conference earlier today, the carmaker dished out on its Road to 20 program, divulging plans of cost model restructuring, quality upgrades, and, of course, new cars slated for debut in the immediate future.
Unsurprisingly, the focus is on fleet electrification, which is going to constitute an 80% share of EVs in the entire lineup by the end of the ongoing decade. Porsche says it will start shipping the all-electric Macan, building on the 2023 trim that came in a Touring flavor. It will be followed by an electric version of the Porsche 718 coupe, which takes over the reigns from gas-guzzling speed demons like the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
However, the most notable revelation is the confirmation of an electric Cayenne SUV. Porsche says it's upcoming electric SUV will sit above the current generation Cayenne in its portfolio.
The shift towards luxury electric SUVs continues
The company is promising "strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline" for the upcoming ride. Furthermore, the electrification will offer a redefined in-vehicle experience, which is likely a teaser at a redesigned digital console and instrument cluster. The car will be based on the next-gen SSP Sport EV platform. From the leaks that have emerged so far, the upcoming luxury electric SUV will be a seven-seater offering a three-row arrangement, pushing into the family-hauler territory.
Citing insider sources, an Autocar report claims that the upcoming high-end electric SUV from Porsche will break the five-meter length barrier and will sit in the raised SUV class, with visibly sporty aesthetics. Talking about the looks, the electrified Cayenne will reportedly serve a short bonnet married to huge ground clearance, further assisted by a state-of-the-art adjustable air suspension system.
Porsche isn't the only player in the industry paying a special attention to electrified luxury EVs. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has already emerged as a heavy-weight in the segment, and so has the 2023 BMW iX M60. Even Lamborghini has confirmed plans of an electric Urus trim that is set to arrive at some point in the next few years.